Tyrese Haliburton gets petty with Knicks fans after ECF win with epic Pacers montage

Tyrese Haliburton can have a last laugh over the New York Knicks fans after the Eastern Conference finals series win. On Sunday, the Indiana Pacers star posted a video montage on his social media, trolling the Knicks and their fans.
The video, posted by Haliburton on Instagram, featured a compilation of the Pacers star's best moments during the ECF series. The video also featured the Pacers fans being humiliated by the Knicks fans outside Madison Square Garden.
The post had 50 Cent's "I Get Money" song playing in the background.
"cers in 6," the caption read.
The end of the video also featured the Pacers guard's logo.
It seems like Haliburton is ready to become the next villain for the Knicks fans. This was also not the first time he pulled a stunt to upset the New York fanbase. After hitting the game-tying shot to send Game 1 into overtime, he pulled off Reggie Miller's infamous "choke" celly.
Tyrese Haliburton and Co. took the Knicks down in six games, booking their place in the NBA Finals. This will be the first time that the Pacers will feature in the NBA Finals since 2000, when Reggie Miller's Pacers lost 4-2 to the Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
Tyrese Haliburton hilariously steps forward to accept ECF MVP
Tyrese Haliburton delivered a standout performance against the Knicks, thrilling fans with key highlights throughout the series. However, Pascal Siakam carried much of the scoring load for the Pacers and edged out Haliburton for the Eastern Conference Finals MVP by a single vote.
After the series win, TNT's Ernie Johnson was announcing the honor, with Reggie Miller tasked to hand over the Larry Bird Trophy to the winner. However, a video published by @Fullcourtpass on X showed that Haliburton came out of the crowd and hilariously positioned himself near Miller.
Unfortunately for the Wisconsin native, Siakam's name was called to receive the award.
It's hard to know if Tyrese Haliburton had deliberately stepped forward as a joke, but even if he was serious, calling him delusional would be unfair. The one-vote difference itself showed that both the Indiana Pacers deserved the prestigious honor.
Siakam came out as the best answer to the Knicks' defense, averaging 24.8 points 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He scored on 52.4% shooting, and with a 50% from the 3-point range. On the other hand, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 assists, 6 rebounds and 2.5 steals in the six-game series.
