Tyrese Haliburton injury update: Indiana Pacers guard doubtful to play against Boston Celtics after ankle injury

All-Star player Tyrese Haliburton suffered an ankle injury in the game against the Chicago Bulls. Although the star point guard suffered the injury early in the game, he played the entire game with an injury. Tyrese along with Bennedict Mathurin has been declared doubtful for the game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

During a play in the first quarter of the game, Haliburton stepped on his teammate Jalen Smith’s foot. However, the Indiana Pacers point guard played in the second half of the game through injury.

He recorded 19 points and 13 assists in just 36 minutes of the game. However, Tyrese shot really poor from the field. He shot 6 of 16 from the field and 1 out of 8 from the three-point line.

Although it is hard to find a perfect substitute for Haliburton’s absence, there is a higher chance that Andrew Nembhard would replace him until he gets healthy. Moreover, Bennedict Mathurin would also remain out of the contest. So far into the season, Tyrese is averaging 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists. He was shooting 45.8% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line.

The Wisconsin-born played for the USA Men's Basketball team in the FIBA World Cup. He also signed a max contract extension with the Pacers this offseason. He signed a five-year, 260 million contract extension deal with the team earlier in July of this year.

Vernon Maxwell says Tyrese Haliburton has one of the worst shooting styles

There is little doubt that Tyrese Haliburton is an All-Star caliber player. The Indiana Pacers guard has an excellent game, which has almost no flaws.

However, former NBA player Vernon Maxwell recently revealed that Maxwell was not impressed by Haliburton's shooting style.

"Tyreese Haliburton," Maxwell told Bovada last April. "It is perfected. He has one of the worst shooting form. I have ever seen. But he is an All-Star. You can't argue that."

Tyrese Haliburton has an unusual shooting style. However, that doesn't affect the fact that he is a productive player on the field. His best asset, however, is his floor distribution. Last season, he became only the 15th player in NBA history to average more than 20 points, more than 10 assists, and shoot more than 40% from three-point range in the same season.