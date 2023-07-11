Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has risen to new heights as a playmaker and scorer with the team over the last season. With a lethal 3-point shot being a huge reason behind his success, Haliburton shared how Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, indirectly helped his growth.

Tyrese Haliburton looked like a promising young player from his rookie days. Although his stint with the Sacramento Kings was short, the guard made huge strides towards improvements as a player before departing for Indiana. Upon joining the Pacers, however, Haliburton grew into a star.

With the freedom to dictate the offense, the youngster flourished on the team and earned his first All-Star selection last season. He was even viewed as one of the best shooters in the league, which goes against the criticism he has received regarding his shooting form.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 23-year-old recently addressed the criticism about his form in an episode of "Podcast P with Paul George." He mentioned that by virtue of being petty, he archived a lot of tweets and criticisms about his game.

However, while telling this story, the Pacers guard also shared how Steve Kerr indirectly aided his growth. He said:

"When I got to the NBA, when I got drafted, Luke [Walton] didn't really know anything about me. One of the stories he told me recently was that coach Kerr had called him, because I worked out for the Warriors. Coach Kerr called him and was like, 'We love that kid. Don't ever touch his jumper.' and Luke was like, 'Are you sure?' and he was like, 'Yeah yeah, don't touch it.'"

"Luke just kinda let me do my thing and from there, nobody's ever messed with me about it," Haliburton added.

Kerr's scouting sense has definitely played a key role in Haliburton's development. Having averaged 40% shooting from beyond the arc last season, it is evident that he has become a top-quality marksman as well.

Tyrese Haliburton gets his big break

After a terrific season with the Indiana Pacers last season, Tyrese Haliburton earned himself a massive contract extension. With a five-year deal worth $260 million, Haliburton is among the few players with a contract valued over a quarter of a billion dollars.

The contract is also an investment in his growth as a franchise cornerstone. Considering his overall offensive impact, there is a lot of upside in the Pacers committing to his growth. With hopes of sustained growth, Indiana will hope to see Haliburton lead them to a playoff spot next season.

Poll : 0 votes