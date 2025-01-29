Tyrese Maxey shares honest thoughts on 76ers' season after shredding LeBron James and Lakers 

Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey carried his undermanned squad to a 118-104 home victory during Tuesday's showdown against the LeBron James-led LA Lakers. Afterward, the one-time All-Star projected optimism while touching on Philly's rest-of-season outlook.

The Sixers (18-27) have failed to meet expectations this season as injuries continue to pile up. They entered Tuesday with six players on their injury report, including superstar center Joel Embiid (knee) and star wing Paul George (finger).

However, Maxey stepped up in their absences, recording a game-high 43 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and four 3-pointers, shooting 15-for-26 (57.7%).

After scoring 15 of Philly's 25 first-quarter points, Maxey continued his offensive onslaught, entering halftime with 27 points. Meanwhile, his team secured a 48-32 second-quarter edge to gain separation.

The 2024 NBA Most Improved Player ultimately tallied 41 of his 43 points through three quarters before getting an extended rest in the final stanza.

After the Sixers' third straight win, Maxey spoke with TNT's Jared Greenberg about what they are proving to their fan base and front office. He reminded everyone about his squad's high ceiling at full strength.

"Hope," Maxey said. "Honestly, we saw what this team can look like around Christmas. We had three or four games where everybody was healthy and we won convincingly. So, if we can get back healthy, get guys to keep playing hard, who knows what could happen."

With Tuesday's standout performance, Maxey extended his career-best streak of 25-plus point outings to 11. He will look to stay hot when the Sixers continue their six-game homestand on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings (24-22).

LeBron James commends Tyrese Maxey following his 43-point explosion

After Tyrese Maxey's big night, LeBron James took the opportunity to laud the fifth-year guard, highlighting his quickness and offensive versatility.

"He's one of the most dynamic, fast guys in our league," James said. "... We did a good job early on with him, but as the game started going, he started hitting a lot of those midrange step-back 2s. Then we started pushing up on him, and he started getting around and getting to the free-throw line. So, he's very dynamic."

Meanwhile, Maxey expressed gratitude to the 21-time All-Star for fulfilling his longtime goal of receiving one of his game-worn jerseys, citing their brotherly bond.

"I told him after the game, I said, 'Look man. I waited five years to ask for a jersey. I know I've known you for a while, but I think I'm gonna get it this year,'" Maxey said. "He was like, 'Alright, cool,' but he's just like a big brother to me."

While Maxey and Co. are trending upward, the Lakers' loss snapped their four-game winning streak, dropping them to 26-19.

