"Unc bout to end up like Shannon Sharpe" - NBA fans go wild as Shaquille O'Neal turns DJ at Sophie Rain’s birthday bash

NBA fans reacted to Shaquille O'Neal turning up as a DJ for OnlyF*ns star Sophie Rain's 21st birthday party in Las Vegas. A picture of the NBA legend, who has been DJing for a long time, surfaced on the internet with Rain posing for a picture with him. Shaq wore a printed shirt with a pair of jeans, while Rain wore a knit mini dress for her birthday. Reacting to the post, a fan took a brutal shot at the LA Lakers legend. &quot;Unc just set us back 10000 years.&quot;Ray ✞ @spiritualracksLINK@FearedBuck Unc just set us back 10000 yearsOne of the fans cringed at the 53-year-old Shaquille O'Neal for the alleged picture. &quot;He's now the nasty old guy in the club.&quot;Deacon @Legalize_Humor_LINK@FearedBuck He’s now the nasty old guy in the club.A fan was seemingly traumatized by the Shaq candidly hanging out with the OnlyF*ns star. &quot;Please don't disappoint us, Shaq. Not sure I'd ever be able to recover from that.&quot;Clock Radio Speaker 🗣 @ClockRadioSpkrLINK@FearedBuck Please don’t disappoint us, Shaq. Not sure I’d ever be able to recover from that.&quot;Shaq's got game, but Sophie's the real MVP.&quot;Vlad Invests @vlad_InvestsLINK@FearedBuck Shaq's got game, but Sophie's the real MVP.One of the fans hilariously trolled the four-time NBA champion for his excitement around the OnlyF*ns star. &quot;Haven’t seen Shaq this happy the past decade man.&quot;Gon @BIGJUSTICE97LINK@FearedBuck Haven’t seen Shaq this happy the past decade manOne of the fans said that Shaq's career might get hit like NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, who had to leave ESPN after se*ual assault allegations. &quot;Unc bout to end up like Shannon Sharpe.&quot;Rep. I Hate Youngboy 🇬🇧 @JamesfrmdawickLINK@FearedBuck Unc bout to end up like Shannon SharpeA fan was worried for the NBA legend, predicting that he would be in trouble in the near future. &quot;I can predict some not so good allegations in the near future.&quot;O.T Ace @AceOfOTLINK@FearedBuck I can predict some not so good allegations in the near futureSophie Rain later posted a video of Shaq DJing while she danced beside him. She has made over $80 million with her content on OnlyF*ns. Last month, she revealed on David Dobrik's YouTube channel that she had made over $80 million in 18 months and compared her annual income to LeBron James in the viral video. Shaquille O'Neal has been DJing for years now and has even made a name for himself. DJ Diesel mostly performs in Las Vegas. Shaquille O'Neal debunks myth about women lining up for NBA playersShaquille O'Neal ended the long-standing narrative surrounding NBA players that women lined up outside their hotel rooms. Earlier this year, when co-host Adam Lefkoe brought up the subject and implied that women were always looking for NBA players, Shaq said that the reports were not true. That's a myth,&quot; Shaq said. &quot;I've been in a lot of lobbies. I didn't see anybody.&quot;&quot;So I remember I was coming in; they did this Esquire article about how the girls would be waiting out. So I was looking for that. Never happened. Never happened. Trust me, I was in the battles on the road. It never happened.&quot; [Timestamp: 1:06:57]Shaq was previously married to Shaunie Handerson. He later admitted that his relationship broke up because of his own mistakes.