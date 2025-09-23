  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Shaquille O'Neal
  • "Unc bout to end up like Shannon Sharpe" - NBA fans go wild as Shaquille O'Neal turns DJ at Sophie Rain’s birthday bash

"Unc bout to end up like Shannon Sharpe" - NBA fans go wild as Shaquille O'Neal turns DJ at Sophie Rain’s birthday bash

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 23, 2025 01:26 GMT
NBA fans reacted to Shaquille O
NBA fans reacted to Shaquille O'Neal DJing at Sophie Rain’s birthday [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@sophieraiin]

NBA fans reacted to Shaquille O'Neal turning up as a DJ for OnlyF*ns star Sophie Rain's 21st birthday party in Las Vegas. A picture of the NBA legend, who has been DJing for a long time, surfaced on the internet with Rain posing for a picture with him.

Ad

Shaq wore a printed shirt with a pair of jeans, while Rain wore a knit mini dress for her birthday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the post, a fan took a brutal shot at the LA Lakers legend.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Unc just set us back 10000 years."
Ad

One of the fans cringed at the 53-year-old Shaquille O'Neal for the alleged picture.

"He's now the nasty old guy in the club."
Ad

A fan was seemingly traumatized by the Shaq candidly hanging out with the OnlyF*ns star.

"Please don't disappoint us, Shaq. Not sure I'd ever be able to recover from that."
Ad
"Shaq's got game, but Sophie's the real MVP."
Ad

One of the fans hilariously trolled the four-time NBA champion for his excitement around the OnlyF*ns star.

"Haven’t seen Shaq this happy the past decade man."
Ad

One of the fans said that Shaq's career might get hit like NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, who had to leave ESPN after se*ual assault allegations.

"Unc bout to end up like Shannon Sharpe."
Ad

A fan was worried for the NBA legend, predicting that he would be in trouble in the near future.

"I can predict some not so good allegations in the near future."
Ad

Sophie Rain later posted a video of Shaq DJing while she danced beside him.

Ad

She has made over $80 million with her content on OnlyF*ns. Last month, she revealed on David Dobrik's YouTube channel that she had made over $80 million in 18 months and compared her annual income to LeBron James in the viral video.

Shaquille O'Neal has been DJing for years now and has even made a name for himself. DJ Diesel mostly performs in Las Vegas.

Shaquille O'Neal debunks myth about women lining up for NBA players

Shaquille O'Neal ended the long-standing narrative surrounding NBA players that women lined up outside their hotel rooms. Earlier this year, when co-host Adam Lefkoe brought up the subject and implied that women were always looking for NBA players, Shaq said that the reports were not true.

Ad
That's a myth," Shaq said. "I've been in a lot of lobbies. I didn't see anybody."
"So I remember I was coming in; they did this Esquire article about how the girls would be waiting out. So I was looking for that. Never happened. Never happened. Trust me, I was in the battles on the road. It never happened." [Timestamp: 1:06:57]
Ad
youtube-cover

Shaq was previously married to Shaunie Handerson. He later admitted that his relationship broke up because of his own mistakes.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications