“Up 30 you're not supposed to challenge nothing" - Former Celtics star Dennis Schroder lashes out at Boston for "disrespecting" Raptors

Former Boston Celtics guard and now Toronto Raptors player, Dennis Schroder, did not like what his former team did in using a coach’s challenge late in their game on Saturday. He said the move was downright disrespectful.

Schroder was one of the Raptors who annoyingly reacted to Boston coach Joe Mazzulla’s decision to use his challenge despite being comfortably ahead by 27 points with just three minutes left to play in their NBA In-Season Tournament game in Beantown.

The play involved a loose ball that went out of bounds with 3:39 to go. It was initially called in favor of the Raptors but Mazzulla decided to use his challenge.

Dennis Schroder reiterated after the game that what the Celtics (who won 117-94) did was uncalled for and disrespectful since they were well on their way to victory. The German star told the Boston Globe:

“Up 30 you're not supposed to challenge nothing. You won, it's three minutes left. You shouldn't disrespect us like that."

Apart from the Raptors players, also seen raising a howl was Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic, who had a few words to say to his Boston counterpart at midcourt.

Defending his move, Mazzulla said he was acting within his purview as a coach and was just looking after his players.

"I think my responsibility is to my players first & it was a clear opportunity for me to empower the players, let them know that I'm coaching you and those minutes to me are just as important as the start of the game," Mazzulla said in a press conference (via NBA.com).

Dennis Schroder spent time with the Celtics in the 2021-22 season before being traded to Houston midway that year. While with the Celtics, he averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 49 games.

Meanwhile, with the loss, the Raptors dropped to 4-5 for the season and 0-1 in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Dennis Schroder is out to help regroup Raptors this season

Dennis Schroder signed a two-year, $26-million contract with the Raptors in the offseason.

FIBA World Cup's most valuable player Dennis Schroder is determined to help the Toronto Raptors regroup this season after agreeing to a two-year, $26-million contract in the offseason.

He said that prior to signing with the team, he talked to the new Raptors coach, Darko Rajakovic, and discussed how he could help the team in their ongoing campaign and liked what he heard. It is something he is hoping to deliver on.

Addressing his introductory press conference, Schroder said (via Sports Illustrated):

“I know how he (Rajakovic) operates. He's a great guy. European. … He told me what his plans are and what he’s trying to accomplish. That was perfect for me and for my family.”

Schroder, 30, had an eventful offseason, playing for the German national team and helping the squad win the FIBA World Cup title. Throughout the tournament, he was steady with 19.1 points, 6.1 assists, two rebounds and 1.4 steals to earn the MVP honors.