Utah Jazz Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz rose above expectations and finished on top of the Western Conference. After an impressive outing against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Jazz found themselves in a commanding position against the Clippers. However, resurgence from Paul George and the Clippers, meant that the Jazz would lose out in a thrilling seven-game series in the second round.

Donovan Mitchell put up another special playoff performance as he averaged 32.3 PPG and led the Jazz offense in the postseason. He will be looking to continue his brilliance and help the team make another great run in the postseason. The Jazz will also need a big year from their star center Rudy Gobert. After winning his third defensive player of the year trophy last season, the Frenchman will be hoping to come all guns blazing and cement his name as the best defender in the league.

Having proven their abilities during the 2020-21 season, the Jazz will once again be roaring to come out on top. Coach Quin Snyder has made this team one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league. If the Jazz are to replicate their brilliance, there is no doubt that the Jazz will be strong favorites to once again finish as the top seed in the West.

In this article, we look at the Utah Jazz roster, preseason schedule and key dates ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Utah Jazz roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Utah Jazz have one of the youngest and most charismatic rosters in the NBA. They are perfectly balanced and will look to be at their best during the 2021-22 season.

The Jazz starting lineup could feature the likes of Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Frenchman Rudy Gobert. They also have some of the bench players in Joe Ingles and the reigning 6th man of the year- Jordan Clarkson, both of whom are capable of scoring 15+ points coming off the bench.

Player Name Position Years in the NBA Rudy Gobert Center 8 Donovan Mitchell Guard 4 Mike Conley Guard 14 Joe Ingles Guard 7 Jordan Clarkson Guard 7 Royce O'Neale Forward 4 Rudy Gay Forward 15 Udoka Azubuike Center 1 Miye Oni Guard 2 Eric Paschall Forward 2 Hassan Whiteside Center 9 Jarrell Brantley Forward 2 Elijah Hughes Forward 1 Jared Butler Guard R Trent Forrest [Two-way] Guard 1 Justin James [Two-way] Guard 2

Key dates for the Utah Jazz entering the 2021-22 NBA season

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz - Game Two

Media day: September 27, 2021- Monday

Training Camp: September 28, 2021 - Tuesday

Season opener: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz

[Wednesday, October 20 at 7:00 PM ET]

The Utah Jazz will start their season against the OKC Thunder on October 20. Thunder will need a special performance from youngster Shai Gilgeous-Alexander if they want to have any chance of getting the better of the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz preseason schedule and dates

The Utah Jazz will start off their pre-season by facing the San Antonio Spurs. They will then head to Dallas and face the Mavericks there. To conclude their preseason, the Jazz will play one game each against the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.

Date and Time Match TV Monday, October 4 at 6:30 PM ET Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs AT&T Sportsnet Wednesday, October 6 at 6:30 PM ET Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks AT&T Sportsnet Monday, October 11 at 7:00 PM ET New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz AT&T Sportsnet Wednesday, October 13 at 7:00 PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz AT&T Sportsnet

The Utah Jazz have a phenomenal roster and look all set to compete for the top seed in the West. However, they will need exceptional performances from their star players - Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Both of these players had a stunning campaign last season and that is what propelled the Jazz to success last term.

If things work out well for them and the roster remains fit, Quin Snyder and his men definitely can better their performance from last season and make a run at the championship.

