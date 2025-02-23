Victor Wembanyama injury update: Insider drops significant update on Spurs star's blood clot issue

The San Antonio Spurs are confident that All-Star big man Victor Wembanyama will make a full recovery from the blood clot issue that cut abruptly his campaign this season. This, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania who reported on the latest on the status of the French phenom.

Speaking on NBA Countdown on Saturday, Charania shared that Wembanyama is in high spirits despite his season coming to an end just as the Spurs expressed confidence that his health issue is just an isolated case and not expected to linger for the long term.

He said:

"From what I'm told, he [Wembanyama] is emotionally doing well. He and the Spurs right now are working through treatment options on how to move forward here, with the blood clot in his right shoulder.

"And the best news out of what has been a setback of a week for the Spurs is that they don't expect any long-term issues here. They believe that the clot in his right shoulder is isolated, and they believe he will play next season."

The blood clot on Victor Wembanyama's right shoulder was discovered upon his return from the All-Star Break from San Francisco, where he participated in the Skills Challenge and the All-Star Game.

Prior to getting hurt, he was going great guns in the 46 games he played, averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 33 minutes per game. He was expected to run away with the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, which is now up for grabs with him missing the rest of the season.

San Antonio Spurs adjusting with Victor Wembanyama out for the season

Victor Wembanyama may be out for the rest of the NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs' campaign continues, and they have begun the process of adjustment playing without their resident superstar.

The team signed veteran big man Bismack Biyombo to a second 10-day contract to shore up their front line. He was signed even before news of Wembanyama's blood clot issue emerged, and his signing now has become more prominent.

13-year veteran Biyombo is being counted on to do his share in scoring and rebounding to help offset the absence of Victor Wembanyama.

Another player expected to step up is newly acquired guard De'Aaron Fox, who felt sorry for what happened to their big man but underscored that they have to come together and move on. In seven games so far from the Spurs, the former Sacramento King has been going for 23 points, 7.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 11.1 steals per contest.

Other stalwarts of the Spurs (24-30) are Chris Paul, Devin Vassell. Harrison Barnes, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Charles Bassey.

