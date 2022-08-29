Video: Kawhi Leonard goes full Dwyane Wade while judging a dunk contest, refuses to give full score

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard recently made an appearance as a judge at a dunk contest. The 'funny guy' was in his element during the event, not looking amused at any cost. The two-time NBA Finals MVP hilariously refused to give full scores, despite participants putting on a stellar show.

Leonard channeled his inner Dwyane Wade in the process. This behavior reminded viewers of the 2020 dunk contest when the former Miami Heat superstar didn't give Aaron Gordon full marks for his final dunk.

Here's a clip of Kawhi Leonard in action as the judge during the dunk contest:

Leonard's demeanor has helped him stay focused on the court, but off of it, it has proved to be hilarious at times. His presence as a dunk contest judge is a prime example of that.

Kawhi Leonard looking in tremendous shape ahead of his return from injury for the upcoming NBA season

The LA Clippers are back in the mix as legitimate title contenders next year. The impending return of Kawhi Leonard from an ACL injury has played a massive role in that. Leonard and the Clippers were in the middle of a phenomenal run during the 2021 NBA playoffs.

However, the forward suffered a knee injury during Game 4 of the Clippers' second-round series against the Utah Jazz. LA managed to advance to the Conference Finals in Leonard's absence but couldn't beat the Phoenix Suns.

Several games during the series were close, and Kawhi Leonard's presence may have favored the LA Clippers. Nevertheless, the former DPOY sat out an entire season to recover from the injury and is looking in tremendous shape ahead of 2022-23.

The Clippers have continued to bolster their squad depth during Leonard's absence. They have added veteran role players Norman Powell and Robert Covington. They kept the rest of their supporting cast comprising Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum.

shares his expectations for Kawhi: "Everyone who has been around Kawhi Leonard this offseason has suggested that he is physically ready for next season and is not carrying any mental angst that comes with a return from an ACL surgery."

The LA Clippers added five-time All-Star John Wall in free agency. Paul George is also available after enduring an injury-riddled 2021-22 NBA season.

Jesus, the Clippers' depth is insane.



Ty Lue on whether Reggie Jackson or John Wall will start for the Clippers.

"It's gonna be open competition between [John] and Reggie, just kinda see what makes sense... They're both on the same page, they understand that both of them are great players."

Given the depth and availability of Leonard, Ty Lue's men are considered the most significant threat to the defending champions Golden State Warriors hopes of returning to the NBA Finals.

