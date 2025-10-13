  • home icon
  • "Wardell Curry married a 304" - NBA fans troll Ayesha Curry's golf outing after viral clip of her bold remarks on life with Steph Curry

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 13, 2025 20:58 GMT
NBA fans trolled Ayesha Curry after golf outing [Picture Credit: Getty, IG/@ayeshacurry]
Ayesha Curry has been taking a lot of heat since her viral interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Shortly after claiming that she didn't want to get married and have children, Steph Curry's wife posted a series of pictures from her golf outing. However, the NBA fans didn't hold back and brutally trolled the wife of the Golden State Warriors star.

She wore a black skirt and a matching color full sleeve T-shirt. One of the pictures in the slide showed her taking golfing lessons on the course. In another picture, she appeared to have successfully put the ball in the hole.

"Fun day out with the LADIES WHO GOLF," she wrote in the caption.
"WARDELL CURRY MARRIED A 304!" a fan wrote in the comment section.

Alluding to her viral interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, a fan said that Ayesha made comments about her marriage for publicity.

"So Basically all that! Everything you did and said publicly was for attention? Correct?"

Meanwhile, another fan revisited her viral video of Ayesha Curry playfully taking off her wedding ring on "The Real Daytime" show after seeing a muscular man serving the drinks.

"Taking your ring off on live television for a man is pure disrespect."

One of the fans alleged that the wife of the Warriors star loved controversy.

"She ready to Risk It All All The Time‼️😭🤣."
Comments on the post
Trolling Ayesha Curry, another fan said that she would make another viral comment about her marriage after playing golf.

"Shordy about to do a podcast and talk about the lack of recognition she gets in golf in comparison to Steph."

Another fan trolled Ayesha, alluding to her comment that she didn't want to get married or have children.

"I didn't want to get married I just wanted to play golf with Steph's money😂😂😂."

Another fan threw shade at Ayesha, alleging that she craved male attention.

"You had male attention out there?"
Comments on the post
Steph Curry posts wholesome reaction to wife Ayesha Curry's golf outing

While the fans trolled Ayesha Curry in her social media post, she received a big support from her NBA star husband. Steph Curry reposted Ayesha's post on his Instagram Story and captioned the post with a wholesome message.

"Yes Lawd! We working on our game over here 🙌🏽," Curry wrote.
[Picture Credit: IG/@stephencurry30]
Steph Curry has been very open about pursuing golf after he retires from basketball. Perhaps, both husband and wife can kill time playing golf.

