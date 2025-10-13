"Wardell Curry married a 304" - NBA fans troll Ayesha Curry's golf outing after viral clip of her bold remarks on life with Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry has been taking a lot of heat since her viral interview on the &quot;Call Her Daddy&quot; podcast. Shortly after claiming that she didn't want to get married and have children, Steph Curry's wife posted a series of pictures from her golf outing. However, the NBA fans didn't hold back and brutally trolled the wife of the Golden State Warriors star.She wore a black skirt and a matching color full sleeve T-shirt. One of the pictures in the slide showed her taking golfing lessons on the course. In another picture, she appeared to have successfully put the ball in the hole. &quot;Fun day out with the LADIES WHO GOLF,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;WARDELL CURRY MARRIED A 304!&quot; a fan wrote in the comment section. Alluding to her viral interview on the &quot;Call Her Daddy&quot; podcast, a fan said that Ayesha made comments about her marriage for publicity.&quot;So Basically all that! Everything you did and said publicly was for attention? Correct?&quot;Meanwhile, another fan revisited her viral video of Ayesha Curry playfully taking off her wedding ring on &quot;The Real Daytime&quot; show after seeing a muscular man serving the drinks. &quot;Taking your ring off on live television for a man is pure disrespect.&quot;One of the fans alleged that the wife of the Warriors star loved controversy. &quot;She ready to Risk It All All The Time‼️😭🤣.&quot;Comments on the postTrolling Ayesha Curry, another fan said that she would make another viral comment about her marriage after playing golf. &quot;Shordy about to do a podcast and talk about the lack of recognition she gets in golf in comparison to Steph.&quot;Another fan trolled Ayesha, alluding to her comment that she didn't want to get married or have children.&quot;I didn't want to get married I just wanted to play golf with Steph's money😂😂😂.&quot;Another fan threw shade at Ayesha, alleging that she craved male attention.&quot;You had male attention out there?&quot;Comments on the postSteph Curry posts wholesome reaction to wife Ayesha Curry's golf outingWhile the fans trolled Ayesha Curry in her social media post, she received a big support from her NBA star husband. Steph Curry reposted Ayesha's post on his Instagram Story and captioned the post with a wholesome message.&quot;Yes Lawd! We working on our game over here 🙌🏽,&quot; Curry wrote. [Picture Credit: IG/@stephencurry30]Steph Curry has been very open about pursuing golf after he retires from basketball. Perhaps, both husband and wife can kill time playing golf.