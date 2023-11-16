Warriors get $2.6 million “tax credit” despite Draymond Green shelling out $769,705 fine for Rudy Gobert incident

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green for five games. Green’s suspension comes after he headlocked Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during Tuesday’s NBA In-Season Tournament game. However, while the incident will cost Green, the Warriors stand to benefit financially from it.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Green will lose a total of $769,705 in salary from his five-game suspension. However, the Warriors will save $2,597,762 through a “tax variance credit,” marking 50% of Green’s total fine.

Per Marks, “The variance is applied to team salary that counts toward the tax,” allowing Golden State to receive a massive tax relief.

Some may not be happy to hear that Golden State is benefitting from Green’s altercation. However, the Warriors will likely still be negatively affected by the veteran’s on-court absence over the next five games.

Draymond Green’s history factored into his suspension

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green

Draymond Green has a long history of ejections and suspensions. Tuesday’s ejection marked the 18th of his career (regular season and playoffs combined), the most of any active player.

According to the NBA's statement on Tuesday's incident, Green’s history played a crucial role in him receiving a prolonged suspension:

“The length of the suspension is based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the league said.

Green’s suspension will commence on Thursday against the OKC Thunder (7-4). This means that Green will next be eligible to play on Nov. 28 against the Sacramento Kings (5-4).

The Warriors (6-6) are 5-4 with Green and 1-2 without him this season.

Through nine games, Green is averaging 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers per game on 48.2% shooting.

Green has once again been one of Golden State’s top defenders and playmakers this season. So the Warriors will need someone to step up to replace him on both ends of the court.

Forwards Dario Saric, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga project to benefit the most from Green’s absence. However, it remains to be how Warriors coach Steve Kerr will alter his rotation on Thursday.

