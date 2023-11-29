Warriors' In-Season Tournament ousting leads fan to change X username to "F**k Steve Kerr"

The Golden State Warriors had to defeat the Sacramento Kings on the road by 12 or more points to advance to the knockout stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Despite leading by as many as 24 points, the Warriors had a major collapse in the second half and eventually lost by just one (123–124).

Thus, they got eliminated from the quarterfinals, while they fell to 8-10 in the standings after losing for the eighth time in the last 10 games. Afterwards, coach Steve Kerr was called out by Warriors fans, who used the hashtags #KerrOut and #Kerrorist.

A user on X even went as far as changing their username to share their frustration for the Warriors' coach ("F**k Steve Kerr").

"Y’all like my new @?"

"New @ for my backup acc #Kerrorist also I follow everyone back on that account lol"

"YESSSS CANCEL KERR HE RUINED MY NIGHT"

"Moody made 3 threes in a row and Kerr subs him out I’m done with this criminal #KerrOut"

"LMAOOO MOODY WAS HOT AND WAS GREAT BOTH OFFENSIVELY AND DEFENSIVELY THEN KERR DECIDES TO TAKE HIM OUT. #KERRORIST"

"Like how??? And also don't start me on using our last timeout on a challenge with close to 3 mins to go. #KerrOut"

"I agree"

"Yessir"

Fans continue to blast Steve Kerr for his poor decision-making in that first part of the season, while they called him out for the substitutions he made during the game against the Kings.

More specifically, his decision to bench Moses Moody in the fourth quarter and use Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, even though the former had 11 points in just 13 minutes on the floor, on a perfect shooting night (4/4 from the field, 3/3 from beyond the arc).

He also gets criticism for not shaking up the starting lineup, despite Thompson and Wiggins' early struggles.

Steve Kerr believes the Warriors will get back on track moving forward

Like we said, the Golden State Warriors have lost eight of their last 10 games and have won only eight of their first 18 games. Still, coach Kerr believes his team will find a way to get back on track moving forward.

"We're not in a freefall. It's the early part of the season and we're losing a bunch of close games and we can see it on tape every game. Fouling and turnovers, I can only say it so many times. Those two things have to improve. When they do, we're gonna be really good," Kerr told media, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, via CBS Sports.

Golden State will look to get back on track on Thursday when they host the LA Clippers, who struggle as well with seven wins and nine losses. It remains to be seen if Chris Paul and Gary Payton II, who both left the game vs Sacramento with injuries, will be good to go.