Warriors star Steph Curry is unsure if his kids will follow in his footsteps

Steph Curry is a second-generation athlete after his father, Dell, who played in the NBA for 16 seasons. Steph now has three kids with his wife, Ayesha, two girls and one boy.

Their eldest is a girl named Riley Elizabeth who was born in 2012. The middle child is Ryan Carson born in 2015 and their youngest is Canon W. Jack born in 2018.

In the NBA, there are no third-generation players yet and Curry is still unsure if his kids will pursue a career in basketball but assures that no matter what they decide to pursue, he will support them all the way.

"My oldest is a volleyball player. She's taken after grandma. Middle daughter, dancer, she is kind of the artist of the family. So I'm 0-for-2 on that one already," says Curry.

He added:

"Five year old will see what he wants to be. He's kind of the athlete but I don't know if basketball, golf or baseball, whatever it is. But the biggest thing is whatever they decide to do like this is full support, understanding."

Steph Curry and his family has an extended family in basketball

Steph Curry has a brother in the NBA, Seth, who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

Seth is married to professional volleyball player, Callie Rivers, who is also the daughter of former NBA head coach Doc Rivers and sister of Austin Rivers who currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Seth and Callie have two kids, Carter (daughter) and Cash (son).

Seth and Steph Curry also has a sister, Sydell, and she is married to Damion Lee of the Phoenix Suns. Damion and Sydell has a son named Daxon.

Even if Steph's son Canon does not become a basketball player, Dell Curry still has two grandsons who can probably continue the basketball legacy of the family.

