Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction & Game Preview - August 8 | WNBA

The WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury is set to take place on the upcoming Tuesday, August 8. The clash between these two teams will unfold at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, with tip-off scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Currently, the Washington Mystics hold a season record of 13-14, having secured just one victory in their last five contests. Their recent series was against the Los Angeles Sparks, resulting in a split with each team winning one game.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Mercury have faced a challenging year, entering this matchup against the Mystics with a disappointing record of 7-20. Although they managed to end a four-game losing streak by defeating the Atlanta Dream, they fell short in their most recent game against the Seattle Storm, losing by a margin of six points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to sports betting lines, the Phoenix Mercury is the safer bet to make against the Washington Mystics.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury: Players to watch

In a recent game against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Washington Mystics were unable to secure back-to-back wins and suffered an eight-point loss. Tianna Hawkins emerged as the leading scorer for the Mystics, contributing 23 points, along with three rebounds and three three-pointers.

Brittney Sykes provided significant support with 17 points and six assists, while Natasha Cloud made a versatile contribution with 13 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals. A stronger performance is anticipated from forward Myisha Hines-Allen, who struggled with a 2-of-8 shooting record.

Conversely, the Phoenix Mercury achieved a victory against the Atlanta Dream but were unable to carry that momentum into their encounter with the Seattle Storm, resulting in a 91-97 defeat.

Diana Taurasi, who recently reached the milestone of 10,000 points, continued to shine with 28 points against the Seattle Storm. Brittney Griner displayed an impressive performance with 22 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Sophie Cunningham and Megan Gustafson each contributed 13 points.

The team's defensive shortcomings and propensity for committing fouls played a role in their loss to the Storm.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury: Odds, Spread and Moneyline

Moneyline: Mystics (+115), Mercury (-135)

Spread: Mystics (+2.5), Mercury (-2.5)

Total: 157.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury: Prediction

Given the home court advantage, the Phoenix Mercury are the favored choice to emerge victorious in this game. The dynamic duo of Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner is likely to create matchup challenges for the Washington Mystics.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)