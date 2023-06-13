Watch: Aaron Gordon did the J.R. Smith celebration on streets of Denver straight after winning championship

Since the buzzer went off after the fourth quarter in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals, Aaron Gordon has celebrated winning the championship with the entire city of Denver. Following their win, he went out to the streets to celebrate with the fans without a shirt.

As he celebrated, it couldn't be helped but compare him to how J.R. Smith celebrated back in 2016, shirtless. Gordon didn't even change into his street clothes, as he just went outside of Ball Arena wearing his jersey shorts and gear. The new champ was with the crowd as he celebrated winning against the Miami Heat.

Watch the video below to see a shirtless Gordon celebrating with Nuggets fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Aaron Gordon is a man of the people, celebrating in the streets of Denver Aaron Gordon is a man of the people, celebrating in the streets of Denver https://t.co/oV8hx5Re1w

Who knows, we might be in for a shirtless summer from Gordon, which was what Smith did when he won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Looking at Aaron Gordon's impact on the Nuggets

Gordon had a significant impact on the team's postseason run, transforming his role in each situation. Looking at how he's played, he's turned into a defensive anchor for the Nuggets, even though he isn't known for it. With this, he was able to slow down his matchups in the playoffs.

In the first round, he completely shut down Karl-Anthony Towns, which helped Denver take care of business in five games. Kevin Durant was his second victim, who struggled to take over their second-round series. With Gordon guarding him, KD wasn't able to help the Phoenix Suns get past the second round.

In the next round, Gordon locked down LeBron James on multiple occasions. His defensive tenacity gave the Nuggets enough energy to sweep the LA Lakers. Finally, in the finals, the 6-foot-8 forward took the opportunity to silence and slow down Jimmy Butler.

Gordon averaged 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists for the Nuggets in the postseason.

You might also be interested in reading this: Watch: Aaron Gordon blows a wide-open dunk in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

After winning the chip, Aaron Gordon received a bonus

The Larry O'Brien trophy isn't the only thing that Aaron Gordon got a hold of after last night's win. Following the Nuggets' win, it was confirmed by ESPN's Bobby Marks that Gordon has earned a bonus of $1 million. This came from an incentive that was included in his contract.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42



Aaron Gordon

NBA Finals and Champions

$1M One last Bonus AlertAaron GordonNBA Finals and Champions$1M One last Bonus Alert 🚨 🚨Aaron Gordon ✅NBA Finals and Champions 💰$1M

He wasn't the only player in the Nuggets roster to have an impact on his finances after winning the chip. Bruce Brown has a chance to make $12.2 million, as his value has increased. However, many think that Brown might not be back on the roster next season as the team is only allowed to offer him $7.8 million in the offseason.

Also read: What is Aaron Gordon's ethnicity? Looking at Nuggets star forward's cultural roots

Poll : 0 votes