Watch: Aaron Gordon blows a wide-open dunk in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jun 13, 2023 02:39 GMT
Aaron Gordon blew a wide open dunk in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon blew a wide-open dunk in the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Gordon, who is mostly known for his dunks, missed a sitter that would have tied the game at 62.

With around five minutes left in the third quarter, Nikola Jokic noticed that Gordon had a mismatch with Kyle Lowry so he threw an outlet pass to his teammate. Gordon tried an easy slam but missed it.

It could have also been called a foul on Lowry, who made contact with Gordon's legs during the dunk attempt. However, the referees didn't blow a foul and the game went on. The Miami Heat had a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Here's the video of Gordon's missed dunk:

Missed foul call on Aaron Gordon dunk attempt? #MIAvsDEN https://t.co/Zq7SMs2LeH

Edited by Juan Paolo David
