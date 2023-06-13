Watch: Aaron Gordon blows a wide-open dunk in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon blew a wide-open dunk in the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Gordon, who is mostly known for his dunks, missed a sitter that would have tied the game at 62.

With around five minutes left in the third quarter, Nikola Jokic noticed that Gordon had a mismatch with Kyle Lowry so he threw an outlet pass to his teammate. Gordon tried an easy slam but missed it.

It could have also been called a foul on Lowry, who made contact with Gordon's legs during the dunk attempt. However, the referees didn't blow a foul and the game went on. The Miami Heat had a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Here's the video of Gordon's missed dunk:

