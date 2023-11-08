WATCH: All plays where LeBron James didn't get the whistle during Lakers vs Heat

LeBron James and LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham took to the media about their frustrations with the missed calls of the referees during their recent game against the Miami Heat. Ham said that the four-time NBA champion did not get the foul calls, which ultimately led to the outcome of the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost by just one point to the Miami Heat, with the final score settling at 107-108. Even with James scoring 30 points, coach Darvin Ham felt that he should have gone to the free throw line more with the way the Heat hacked him on the drives.

"I see Bron shooting four free throws. And the amount of times he attacked the rim, the amount of times he was slapped on the arm, which I could see plain as day, for that not to be called, man... he's not flopping. I'm watching him go to the hole strong," said Ham (via Bleacher Report).

Fans are now debating if James did not get a fair shake in the calls after videos surfaced of him getting hacked without the referees blowing the whistle.

At one drive, LeBron James attempted a dunk over Thomas Bryant and eventually held on to his lip, showing to the referees where he got hit. Another replay showed Bam Adebayo tapping James' arms while driving to the hoop on a fast break.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers took it to the NBA front office to complain about the calls and showed game videos where the fouls should have been given.

LeBron James asked referees to check the fouls during the Heat game

As the Lakers fell to the Heat, LeBron James was also battling with the referees to call fouls on him. As shown in the videos, the four-time league MVP is complaining to the officials but to no avail.

During the post-game press conference, James shared with the reporters what went on with his complaints to the referees.

"I asked him for the explanation — well, one of the refs said that he was straight up, hands straight in the air. Two of the refs said they were blocked and they didn't see it. One of my transition plays, I was going in transition and got fouled and nobody saw it," said James (via ESPN).

The Los Angeles Lakers record falls to 3-4 and they will have two more games on the road against the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns on November 8 and 10. LeBron James has not missed any of the Lakers' seven games to start the season and has averaged 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.