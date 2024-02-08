Watch: Anthony Davis invites D'Angelo Russell to his man cave for 'The Backyard' podcast

LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis is the most recent NBA player to be the guest on a teammate's show. While he joined D'Angelo Russell for "The Backyard Podcast," where they talked about their basketball lives, Russell was lucky to be invited by AD to his man cave for the show.

Russell and Davis have worked well for the Lakers this season. For the big man, he's anchored the interior defense well and is back to his All-Star level. The point guard, on the other hand, has been playing well the past few weeks after struggling early on this season.

The two took a moment off the court to shoot an episode of Russell's podcast. Davis was generous enough to show off where he stays. He also gave the one-time All-Star a tour of his mansion.

The nine-time All-Star showed his most prized framed picture.

"This probably my favorite piece right here, bro," Davis said as he showed a framed collaged picture of himself and the late Kobe Bryant. "My mom actually gifted this to me right when the passing happened."

Next, the big man presented a signed basketball.

"This is my first All-Star game with the Lakers," Davis said. "The whole team just signed it."

Watch the video below to see Davis giving Russell the tour of his house.

"The Backyard Podcast" started in December. The first guest was Russell's brother, Tone. Davis is the second guest and the first NBA player other than the Lakers guard.

Anthony Davis knew the Lakers would win in 2020

The Lakers got a ton of flak for winning the 2020 NBA title in the bubble. Many have criticized their title and have not given them credit for it. After four years, Anthony Davis reflected on their situation at the time. According to him, he knew they would win in the end, especially in the bubble.

"People talk about 'Aw, the Lakers' championship, it wasn't real,'" Davis said. "People tend to forget, we were the No. 1 team in the league at that year. ... So, we were running through the league. Like, we're gonna win anyway."

Looking back, the Lakers were the top team in the Western Conference. Despite the season getting cut short, the team had won 52 games before the 2019-20 season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

