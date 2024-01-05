Watch: Boban Marjanovic shows daily life struggles of being 7-foot-4 giant

Fans love a good Boban Marjanovic video. The 7-foot-4 center posted a hilarious video showing the difficulties of being a real-life giant. The Serbian center may not be an All-Star, but he's a star in his own right as he knows how to keep his fans entertained and wanting more.

There are only a few players in the league right now who could understand Marjanovic. Other than him, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is probably the only player who knows the struggles of being incredibly tall.

In the video, he pointed out the struggles he faces daily. Firstly, Marjanovic always has to endure the never-ending question about his height. Next, he pointed out that he 'needs to duck in under every door' to avoid his head.

Given his height, he also showed how difficult it is to get inside a normal-sized vehicle. Tall guys usually have enormous hands, which is why Marjanovic complains that he always makes things seem small. Asking the Houston Rockets center about the weather isn't easy, that is, according to him.

Watch the video below to see the hilarious side of Marjanovic that fans all know and love.

The center knows how to keep his fans entertained, even if it has to be by complaining about his size. Marjanovic has only suited up for four games this season and is averaging 2.5 points, 2.3 and one assist.

Boban Marjanovic set to work with Jake Johnson and Anna Kendrick

In 2019, Boban Marjanovic surprised everyone when he appeared in the film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. He did an excellent job in portraying his character, Ernest, a 7-foot-4 assassin. For a big man, he was quick with his moves and did a great job in acting with fan-favorite, Keanu Reeves.

The movie Self Reliance starring Jake Johnson and Anna Kendrick will be released this year. Interestingly, Marjanovic is part of the cast. Hopefully, this won't be a short cameo like he did with Netflix's Hustle.

Fans are excited to see Marjanovic back on the big screen. His acting chops have gradually improved and there's a chance that he'll have a stable career in Hollywood once he retires.

Watch the trailer below to see a sneak peek of what's to come from Marjanovic.

Marjanovic is already 35 years old and there isn't much for him in the NBA. A career in acting, however, could be the next step of his career. It could suit him well as he's loved by most fans of the league and he's got the skills to back it up.

