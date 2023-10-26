Watch: Bronny James spotted roaming around LA streets on $599 electric scooter 

Bronny James is yet to comeback on the basketball court after suffering a cardiac arrest in July. James has not appeared for practice with the USC Trojans men's basketball team. However, he was recently spotted in Los Angeles roaming on a $500 electric scooter.

The 19-year-old was driving a high-powered NIU - KQI3 Pro Electric Kick Scooter. Bronny was with his headphones on, donning a white t-shirt and black joggers. Being the son of a billionaire, LeBron James and roaming on LA street on a $500 electric scooter definitely makes a sight for the media.

On October 19, James was introduced to USC's men's basketball home crowd. He walked on the court and did the Dougie ("Teach Me How to Dougie") dance. Although he did not play in the game, it certainly signaled his future returns to the team.

Before suffering cardiac arrest, Bronny was one of the first-round draft picks in the 2024 Draft. He intends to play for USC this year and is one of the key players on the roster with a versatile game.

Lakers might pursue LeBron James' son Bronny James

LeBron James has pretty much made it clear that he wants to play with his elder son Bronny James. This means that whichever team chooses Bronny, LeBron would join the team. However, The Athletic's Joe Vardon recently reported that the Lakers have serious interest in pursuing James Jr. in the next season's draft.

The Lakers' interest in pursuing Bronny is to keep LeBron with the team. Next season, the four-time NBA champion has a $51 million player option. Here's what Vardon reported on the development:

"If he declines a $51 million player option, James could be a free agent next summer. The serious health issue that befell his son Bronny over the summer and potentially delayed his entrance into the NBA Draft could be the single biggest factor affecting James' free agency.

"He would want to be able to play on the same team as his son, if it's possible, but even if Bronny is in the draft (he intends to play at some point this season as a freshman for USC), most observers believe the Lakers will find a way to make sure that happens in Los Angeles,"

Last month, LeBron said that after the successful heart surgery, Bronny would be able to fully recover and play for USC in the 2023-24 season.

The four-time MVP is turning 39 this season and is still the most important player on the Lakers roster. It would be interesting to see if the Lakers would be able to unite LeBron with his son in Los Angeles.