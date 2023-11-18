WATCH: Celtics display idyllic chemistry on offense leading to Jayson Tatum's triple

The Boston Celtics had an amazing sequence at the end of the second quarter that resulted in a Jayson Tatum 3-point shot at the buzzer. The Celtics headed north to face the Toronto Raptors for their second game in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Boston had possession of the ball with around 10 seconds left in the first half. Jrue Holiday had the ball and Jaylen Brown provided a pick to split the defense. Holiday found a wide-open Derrick White, who tried to dunk the ball.

Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes went up for the block, so White had no choice but to kick the ball out to Tatum. The 25-year-old superstar hit the 3-point shot as the buzzer sounded to give the Celtics a 65-49.

Here's the video of the great play by the Celtics:

The Boston Celtics entered Friday's matchup with a 9-2 record, which is tied with the Denver Nuggets for best in the league. The Celtics look like the best team in the Eastern Conference right now and Jayson Tatum is their best player He's averaging 28.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.

Jayson Tatum compliments Al Horford after huge win over Sixers

Jayson Tatum had a lot of great things to say about Al Horford after the Boston Celtics triumphed over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Tatum was clutch for the Celtics, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Horford did a fantastic job making things hard for Joel Embiid. Tatum appreciated what he did for the team on the court and him off the court. He told reporters how Horford helped him since he was a rookie.

"It was somebody that really took me under their wing," Tatum said. "I just always remember he would periodically and at random times ask me how I am doing? How am I adjusting? And just how he went about his work. Never late, always on time, always in the gym, taking care of his body, and as we've gotten older, our relationship has grown."

Tatum has a real shot at winning the NBA MVP this season, but the Celtics will have to maintain this level of play throughout the season. He also needs to play at least 65 games to become eligible for individual awards, which is a new rule introduced by the league.

