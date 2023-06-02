Watch: Charles Barkley and Grant Hill struggle to breathe in Denver ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Charles Barkley and Grant Hill needed help breathing ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Denver. The two Hall of Famers were not used to the altitude where the air is thin. They are no longer the athletes they once were so it's not surprising that they needed oxygen on Thursday night.

Barkley and Hill are covering the NBA Finals for NBA TV alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Matt Winer. During a break in the pregame show, cameras caught the former All-Stars needing oxygen masks to perform their job.

It might be hilarious for some, but they have to account for the effects of altitude on people not used to it. Denver is 5,280 feet above sea level, which is the highest elevation among all NBA cities.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of Charles Barkley and Grant Hill with the oxygen masks:

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA



Charles Barkley and Grant Hill put on oxygen masks to beat the altitude Charles Barkley and Grant Hill put on oxygen masks to beat the altitude 😂 https://t.co/959iZltOq9

Also Read: "Now you got a grown man on your leg permanently" - Twitter roasts Boston Celtics fan over Ja Morant gun tattoo

Charles Barkley lost more than 60 pounds

Grant Hill, Charles Barkley and Nikola Jokic at the 2023 NBA Finals - Game One

Charles Barkley looked slimmer as the season progressed and it was very noticeable during the NBA TV pregame broadcast. Barkley revealed in a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show that he lost more than 60 pounds with the help of diet, exercise and weekly Mounjaro shots.

"I'm working out, I'm taking my shot once a week," Barkley said. "I started at 352 (pounds) and I'm down to 290. I'm starting to feel like a human being, not a fat ass anymore. ... My doctor told me, she says, 'There's a lot of fat young people. Ain't a lot of fat old people, they're all dead.'" (h/t People.com)

Also Read: "We might be talking about the greatest player" - Larry Brown says Allen Iverson would have been the GOAT if he coached him the right way

Denver Nuggets take Game 1 of the NBA Finals

2023 NBA Finals - Game One

The Denver Nuggets are the first one in the win column in the 2023 NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to a 104-93 win in Game 1 against the Miami Heat. Jokic finished with another triple-double of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.

"The Joker" had plenty of help with Jamal Murray putting up 26 points, six rebounds and 10 assists, while Michael Porter Jr. added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Aaron Gordon scored 12 of his 16 points in the first quarter to set up the pace of the game.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Heat. Gabe Vincent contributed 19 points and five assists, while Haywood Highsmith added 18 points off the bench. Eastern Conference Finals heroes Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin struggled with just 13 and three points, respectively.

Also Read: Max Strus trolls the Boston Celtics for releasing him as the Miami Heat prepare for the 2023 NBA Finals

Poll : 0 votes