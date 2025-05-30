Watch: Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith seemingly ignore Kylie Jenner as they meet her BF Timothee Chalamet

Inside the NBA's Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley had a brief encounter with actor and New York Knicks fan Timothee Chalamet ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday. The two, however, seemingly ignored the Dune star's girlfriend Kylie Jenner, as they made their way to the courtside of Madison Square Garden.

In a now-viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the two former NBA stars can be seen exchanging pleasantries with Chalamet but not with Jenner.

Timothee Chalamet and Jenner were part of the huge crowd at MSG rallying behind the hometown bet Knicks as they try to keep their NBA Finals hopes alive. New York entered Game 5 down 3-1 in the series and looking to stave off elimination.

New York native Chalamet has been a staunch supporter of the Knicks throughout the NBA playoffs at their road games with fellow actor Ben Stiller. Now and then, he is spotted during Knicks games with Jenner.

Actors Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller share a bond over the Knicks

Actors Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller have become an unlikely NBA tandem in support of their favorite team, the New York Knicks, and they are enjoying it.

Stiller spoke about the bond he has formed with Chalamet on his appearance on The Putback with Ian Begley on Wednesday, sharing that they have known each other for a couple of years now.

The Zoolander star said of Timothee Chalamet:

“We met each other over the years a few times and I’m a fan of his, he’s a great actor, always seemed like a nice guy. Saw him at some Knicks games and then we were at the Detroit series and were both looking to go to Detroit, so we decided to go together and got to know each other."

He went to say:

“Genuine Knicks fan through and through. New Yorker, New York kid, and has a true appreciation of the game and no trouble calling out the refs during a game, too.”

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Four - Source: Getty

The two were in Indiana for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday, where they were roasted by TV personality and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee.

McAfee hyped up the Pacers crowd by saying:

"We got some bigwigs from the big city in the building. Spike Lee is here. Ben Stiller is here. Timothée Chalamet is here. Let’s send these sons of b****es back to New York with their ears ringing."

Stiller, however, just laughed it off while inviting McAfee to come to New York for Game 5.

