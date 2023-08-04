Watch: Charlotte Hornets bid adieu to Michael Jordan with heartwarming video

Michael Jordan recently stepped down as majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, passing the reigns of the franchise over to a new ownership group. Although Jordan will be stepping away from the team as a majority owner, he will still retain his minority owner status.

Despite that, the Charlotte Hornets organization put together a heartfelt 'thank you' video for Michael Jordan after 13 years as the head of the organization. In it, Jordan can be seen celebrating big milestones in the franchise's history, while also engaging with members of the Charlotte community.

In addition, arguably the most unique aspect of the video is that, it's narrated by MJ himself, thanks to numerous sound bytes spliced together from over the years. In the narration, Michael Jordan talks about bringing the buzz back to the franchise, and how proud he was of the city whenit hosted the 2019 All-Star game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the full video above.

Michael Jordan bids an emotional farewell to the Hornets in emotional letter

On Thursday, the day prior to the Hornets sharing their video honoring Michael Jordan for his time as an owner, he released a letter to the team and the city. As he explained, it was his dream to be the owner of his home city's team, and thanks to the Hornets, he was able to fulfill it.

2022 NBA All-Star Game

"Thank you, but not goodbye, Charlotte. Thirteen years ago I had the honor of becoming the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. The chance to own the NBA franchise in my home state and a city I love was truly a dream come true.

"... I want to say Thank You Hornets fans for all the love and dedication you've shown the franchise and to me over the years. We've had some unforgettable moments together, as well as a few challenging ones, but through it all, you've remained committed to us."

While the expectation is that Jordan will remain a key part of the franchise going forward, his time as a majority owner has come to a close. For some, the move is overdue, given the struggles of the team over the years.

For others, it's clear that although Michael Jordan's tenure as an owner didn't see him bring a championship to the city, he ushered in a new era of Hornets basketball.

With a strong foundation thanks to the drafting of LaMelo Ball and the recent addition of Brandon Miller, only time will tell what the future holds in Charlotte.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)