Watch: Chet Holmgren shows off his moves and dunks on whole Nuggets team

Chet Holmgren has been dazzling the NBA for the OKC Thunder in his first full season. Holmgren was the second overall pick in last year's draft but missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. He showed off his moves on Friday night, dunking on the entire defending champions.

With less than seven minutes left in the first quarter, Holmgren received a pass from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after forcing a switch. He drove against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who barely contained the lanky 7-foot-1 big man.

The entire Denver Nuggets defense collapsed, with Peyton Watson and Michael Porter Jr. coming in for help. Holmgren put on the moves by side-stepping KCP out of the picture before dunking it home over the Nuggets, with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic looking on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of Holmgren's throwdown:

Expand Tweet

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.7 blocks per game for the OKC Thunder. Holmgren is not playing on limited minutes despite last season's scary injury. He has been putting on a show and is already among the top defensive big men in the NBA.

Holmgren gained valuable experience despite not playing a minute last season. It helped him watch the speed of the game, and he has adjusted his body heading into his "rookie year." He put on a show in the Summer League and eventually in the league.

Also Read: "Immaculate Vibes" - Donovan Mitchell silences trade noise with Cavs comeback win after Mavs mayhem

Will Chet Holmgren win Rookie of the Year?

Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder.

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama have been the top two rookies in the NBA this season. The lanky rookies are putting on a show for the OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

Wembanyama is putting up 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game. "Wemby" is having a better season based on his game stats, but Holmgren has had more impact on his team.

While team record has barely played a part in Rookie of the Year voting, Holmgren's Thunder is third in the Western Conference, while Wembanyama and the Spurs are struggling at the bottom with a record of 5-25.

Odds are also split between Holmgren and Wembanyama. Some have Holmgren as the favorite to win Rookie of the Year, while others are picking Wembanyama to take it home.

Also Read: "Only a 8-7 record though unfortunately" - Fans skewer Luka Doncic and Mavericks despite his unreal stats