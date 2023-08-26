Watch: D'Angelo Russell and Zaire Wade set Beijing on fire with dazzling moves

The trio of Dwyane Wade, D'Angelo Russell and Zaire Wade arrived in China earlier this week to begin their 2023 Li Ning Tour. They visited Li Ning Shanghai Center before Russell and Zaire played pickup ball with some local players.

In a video posted on social media, the LA Lakers guard appeared to be having fun playing basketball and dominating his opponents. Zaire was also getting some easy shots as both lefties began to take over the game.

Russell can also be seen dancing after making shots to delight the crowd. They were knocking down shots from beyond the arc and having their way against smaller defenders in the paint.

The success of Dwyane Wade's Way of Wade shoes led him to sign a lifetime deal with Li Ning back in 2018. Wade has been the face of the brand since 2012 when he left Jordan Brand.

In an interview with Bleacher Report in 2018, the recently-inducted Hall of Famer explained how special it was to join an elite company of players with lifetime shoe contracts.

"I watched Michael Jordan," Wade said. "I played with LeBron. I remember when he got his lifetime deal. We were actually about to play them in Miami. I remember reaching out to him like, 'Dawg, that's so big-time. I'm so happy for you.'

"And Ronaldo, the biggest athlete in the world. So to be in that class, it's so hard to put that into words. I'm just thankful. I'm blessed. It just feels good when somebody believes in you, man."

As part of his deal with Li Ning, Wade's son Zaire also got his own signature shoes called Son of Flash. D'Angelo Russell joined the Li Ning family in 2019 after his contract with Nike expired. Russell wore Puma and Adidas shoes before signing a deal with Li Ning.

What will be D'Angelo Russell's role with the LA Lakers next season?

D'Angelo Russell of the LA Lakers

D'Angelo Russell had a terrible postseason for the LA Lakers but the team still brought him back for at least the next two years. Russell signed a two-year, $36 million contract this summer to remain with the Lakers.

But what will be Russell's role with the Lakers next season? Austin Reaves likely reserved the shooting guard spot with his performance in the playoffs. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are automatically in the starting lineup, while Jarred Vanderbilt offers flexibility.

That means Russell could remain as the team's starting point guard or Gabe Vincent, who was also signed this offseason, will get the nod. It will be interesting to see if Darvin Ham utilizes Russell as a starter or a the first offensive threat off the bench.

