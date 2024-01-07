Watch: Dennis Smith Jr. defies gravity with vicious slam over Blazers center

Dennis Smith Jr. created a highlight moment early in the fourth quarter of the Brooklyn Nets' 134-127 overtime loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, posterizing center Duop Reath, who attempted to block him.

Smith's dunk made the Nets bench go into a frenzy and gave Brooklyn a 97-93 lead. The 26-year-old guard had a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.

Dennis Smith Jr. says Friday's win versus the OKC Thunder helped the Nets breathe again

Dennis Smith Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets were on a five-game losing streak before Friday's 124-115 win over the OKC Thunder helped the Nets "breathe" again.

"Everybody can just breathe now," Smith said, via Yahoo Sports. "We got a monkey off our back after having a pretty solid start to the season. We had a little losing streak last week where we slid for a little minute so it feels good to get a win."

Smith flirted with a triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and got high praise from Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn for what he brings to the table for his team.

"Dennis, his impact, even to the end of the game, we missed it, he gets the offensive rebound. His ability to guard defensively, make shots tonight for us, drive the basketball," Vaughn said, via Sports Illustrated.

"Overall, just his spirit for our group is huge. It gives us an edge and a swag about us that goes through the group when he’s playing."

Dennis Smith Jr. has appeared in 21 of the Nets' first 36 games with averages of 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is considered one of the best two-way players on Brooklyn's roster, and the franchise expects him to be even more impactful moving forward.

For their part, the Nets (16-21) have lost six of their last seven games and eight of their last 11 and are tied with the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot in the East.