Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Jan. 3, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks will face each other on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024, at 7:40 PM ET at State Farm Arena, Atlanta.

The game is anticipated to be a close matchup, with the Thunder coming off a recent win against the Boston Celtics. The Hawks broke their four-game losing streak against the Wizards and have a 13-19 record in the East as the 9th seed.

The Thunder have won their last five, coming to Atlanta as the second seed in the West with a 23-9 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks have a tied all-time record, each winning 71 of the 142 games they have played against each other in the regular NBA season.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks predictions, previews, starting lineups, and betting tips

Moneyline: Thunder (-125) vs. Hawks (+108)

Spread: Thunder (-1.5) vs. Hawks (+2)

Total (O/U): Thunder (O 247.5) vs. Hawks (U 247.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks preview

The betting odds favour the Thunder slightly, with a spread of +1.0 for the Hawks. As for the predicted total points, one source suggests considering an 'Under 249' wager. The Hawks are the underdogs at +1.0.

The Thunder are coming off a win against the Boston Celtics, but they might have some injuries to deal with. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort played 37 minutes in the game. The Thunder will be looking to continue their winning streak, while the Hawks will look to bounce back from their recent losses.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks starting lineups

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start as the PG, with Josh Giddey at SG, Luguentz Dort at SF, Jalen Williams at PF and Chet Holmgren at center.

For the Hawks, Trae Young will start as the PG, with Dejounte Murray at SG, Saddiq Bey at SF, Jalen Johnson at PF and Clint Capela at center.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks betting tips

In recent games, Trae Young has been averaging around 30-34 points per game. He has exceeded his points prop in 60% of his last 10 games. Consider betting on Trae Young to score over his points prop, which is set at 28.5 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been averaging around 31.2 points per game. He has exceeded his points prop in 60% of his last 10 games. Consider betting on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score over his points prop, which is set at 31.5 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks predictions

The betting odds indicate that the visiting team, the Thunder, have a 55% chance of success and as the favorites to win. The Hawks have had some injury concerns, with De'Andre Hunter expected to be out. Expect the Thunder to outscore the Hawks with an offensive rating of 118.5 to the Hawks' 119.7 defensive rating.