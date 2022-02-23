Watch: Denver Nuggets talisman and MVP favorite Nikola Jokic reveals his favorite game to play and his gaming partner

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is one of the most entertaining players on the floor. Nicknamed 'The Joker', the Serbian big man recently revealed his love for gaming and how he keeps in touch with close friends through the medium.

While discussing his favorite games in an interview during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend, Jokic said about his gaming buddy:

"I'm playing with my friend that I grew up with. Like, he was in the city with me. In elementary school, primary school; we grew up together. And I play with friends- he's a little bit older than us, two or three years older than us and we are playing League of Legends."

When asked how often he plays, Jokic said that despite the arrival of his newborn daughter, he tries to play every other day.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets We all know Nikola is a gamer, but we finally found out what he's been playing all along... We all know Nikola is a gamer, but we finally found out what he's been playing all along... https://t.co/StRsbvfGjn

League of Legends is a widely popular multiplayer online arena game. While the game has received mixed reviews in the gaming community, it appeals to one of the best in the NBA.

Jokic also mentioned having an active interest in the popular franchise Counter-Strike. He plays Counter-Strike: Global Offensive alongside NBA players such as Nikola Vucevic, Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic, and is an active gamer on and off the court.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Nikola Jokic on his relationship with Bulls center Nikola Vucevic: "We play Counter-Strike a lot together." Nikola Jokic on his relationship with Bulls center Nikola Vucevic: "We play Counter-Strike a lot together."

Can Nikola Jokic defend his MVP title?

Nikola Jokic attempts to finish through contact.

Nikola Jokic is in the conversation of the best big men in the league, if not one of the best players. The Denver Nuggets center has displayed his skill and versatility on multiple occasions throughout his career.

The reigning MVP has only improved his performances from the previous season. Despite the dilapidated Denver Nuggets' roster at various points in the season, the 27-year old has still led them to a respectable 33-25 record this season.

Nikola Jokic has had a historic season, averaging 26 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, and is in the top ten in each category. Additionally, the Serb also leads the league in PER with 32.66.

StatMuse @statmuse Nikola Jokic is having a season we’ve never seen before in NBA history.



He is averaging 26.0 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 7.9 APG. No other player has even had a 25/12/6 season before.



Jokic is also having the highest single-season PER ever. Nikola Jokic is having a season we’ve never seen before in NBA history.He is averaging 26.0 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 7.9 APG. No other player has even had a 25/12/6 season before.Jokic is also having the highest single-season PER ever. https://t.co/JF5tuwlKYv

To surmise, Jokic has been nothing short of impressive this season. He is at the forefront of a revolution in basketball as international players like himself and Giannis Antetokounmpo have dominated the biggest stage of basketball. Considering his performances this season and growing pedigree, Jokic is a candidate for the MVP award again this season.

With the return of teammates Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. from injury, the Serbian big man will attempt to carry the Nuggets to another successful season. The Nuggets will resume regular-season action on February 24 against the Sacramento Kings.

