Watch: Derrick Rose turns back the clock with tough finish over two defenders

Derrick Rose started for the Memphis Grizzlies in their first preseason game against the Indiana Pacers at the FedEx Forum. Rose played in just limited minutes due to his age and injury history, but turned back the clock with an amazing play in the first quarter.

In the video below, Rose was initially being guarded by TJ McConnell at the top of the key. Santi Aldama set a screen that forced a switch, with Buddy Hield now guarding the former MVP. Rose then shook off Hield with his patented crossover move.

Rose successfully moved past Hield, who tried to recover and block the shot. Isaiah Jackson was also there as a help defender, but the 35-year-old veteran guard hit a tough floater over the two Pacers players.

Derrick Rose played 13 minutes in the first half, finishing with 13 points and two assists. Rose shot the ball really well, going 6-for-8 from the field and made his only 3-point attempt. The Memphis Grizzlies had a 66-59 lead at the end of the first half.

Rose played just 27 games for the New York Knicks last season and his team option was declined. He became a free agent and signed a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Grizzlies this summer. He will wear the No. 23 jersey as an homage to his time at the University of Memphis.

It should be noted that Rose played one season for the Memphis Tigers before he was selected No. 1 in the 2008 NBA draft. He led the Tigers to the NCAA championship game, but lost to the Kansas Jayhawks in overtime.

Derrick Rose not going to babysit Ja Morant this season

Some people thought that the Memphis Grizzlies signed Derrick Rose to guide Ja Morant to the right path on how to be an NBA superstar. Morant will be serving a 25-game suspension to start the season and it will give him time to reflect on what he did wrong.

However, Rose told reporters on Media Day that he's not going to babysit Morant and the rest of the Grizzlies. His main priority is to help the team win and he'll do everything to accomplish it.

"Look, I'm not here to babysit," Rose said. "I'm not here to babysit, micromanage, or anything. I'm not here to be a plant, a plant in the locker room, or any of that. I'm here to help guys win. I'm not here to steal minutes.

"I'm not here to steal nobody's job. I'm here to win. Once again, I'm here to show that I still have a lot left in the tank."

