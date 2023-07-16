Watch: Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union makes flashy appearance at WNBA All-Star Game

The stars came out during the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game. Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union attracted attention, with their presence adding to the stars watching the game.

Here's the video of the duo:

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union pull up to the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dwyane Wade has been a vocal supporter of women's basketball and true enough, he purchased an ownership stake in his hometown team, Chicago Sky. Mike Alter remains the Sky's principal owner after Wade's acquisition.

"We all talk about support, and support looks different for everyone, and so instead of tweeting out and saying 'go support the W,' instead of showing up at the game and supporting, I wanted to take it to that next level, and this was the next level for me," said Wade in an interview with ESPN.

For months, Dwyane Wade has been seen visiting the Chicago Sky practices, and the rumors on the three-time NBA champion gained traction. The purchase of the ownership stake of Wade has been approved by the board of governors.

"It's a great opportunity to be a part of the league in its very early stages. ... Growth is going to happen, and so I want to be a part of the growth of this league," said Wade.

Aside from the Chicago Sky, Wade also acquired a minority stake in the Utah Jazz in 2021 right after retiring from the game, to add to his growing business portfolio. The 13-time NBA All-Star also purchased a stake at MLS' Real Salt Lake.

Dwyane Wade and his impact in women's basketball and city of Chicago

For a while, Dwyane Wade left the Miami Heat to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing for his hometown team, Chicago Bulls, in the 2016-17 NBA season. There, the former Marquette Golden Eagle averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 60 games.

Clearly, Wade keeps coming back to Chicago to honor his roots, and his purchase of Chicago Sky solidifies his intent to help women's basketball and the WNBA.

"He has made an impact now in business and philanthropy in really significant ways that are abiding and authentic and true, and that is who we are at the Chicago Sky.

"And so the fact that now he can help us be part of his story with that is extraordinary," said Sky co-owner Nadia Rawlinson.

Aside from owning sports teams, Dwyane Wade continues to appear on television as an NBA analyst for TNT.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault