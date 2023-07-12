2023 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge: Players, schedule and more

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge will have a new format that will involve four pairs of All-Star teammates. The All-Star festivities are set to be held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 15.

The four WNBA teams that will be represented in the Skills Challenge are the Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. The Dream have two first-time All-Stars in Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker, while Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally are in for the Wings.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum will represent the host Aces, and the Liberty boast Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot. The four teams are set to compete in five different courses via relay format. The teams with the two fastest times will meet in the final to determine the winner.

The following are the courses in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge:

A 25-foot chest pass from the baseline.

A dribbling course with four pylons including a 2023 Kia EV6.

A short shot in the lane.

A left corner 3-point shot.

Dribbling back to the opposite hoop and making a basket.

Here are the rules of the 2023 WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge:

All-Star teammates will have to participate in a relay. The first player will need to complete the course before the second player can start. Maximum of three attempts on the chest pass, short shot and 3-point shot. A player can move to the next course once she completes a pass or shot. After finishing the course, the second player will have to dribble on the opposite side of the court and make a 3-point shot at the top of the key. The two fastest teams will advance to the final round. The finalists will have to complete the course once again. The fastest time wins. If there's a tie, the teams will need to go through the course again to break it.

2023 WNBA All-Star Game schedule

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend is set to start on July 14 at 3 p.m. ET with fan interactions and festivities. The Skills Challenge, sponsored by Kia, is set to start at 8:30 p.m. on July 15.

It will be followed by the STARRY® 3-Point Contest and then the All-Star Game between Team Stewart and Team Wilson. The event will be shown live on ABC and can be streamed on platforms such as fuboTV and Hulu.

Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces is the reigning WNBA All-Star Game MVP. Plum has the chance to win back-to-back trophies in front of the Las Vegas crowd. The last player to achieve the feat was Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx from 2015 to 2018. Moore won three straight MVPs, with no All-Star Game in 2016 due to the Summer Olympics.

