Watch: "Eminem and MGK we coming after y'all" - Ernie Johnson elicits a jaw-dropping reaction from Shaquille O'Neal and the Inside crew as he raps excerpt from popular musical 'Hamilton'

Wednesday night's episode of Inside the NBA saw a lot more than NBA playoff action as Ernie Johnson took over the show to spit bars as he rapped lyrics from the critically-acclaimed musical 'Hamilton'.

Given the popularity of the musical, it is no surprise that the members of the Inside crew were familiar with the hit songs. However, nobody was prepared for the performance Ernie Johnson had in store for the audience.

As one of the most popular American musicals in recent years, Lin Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton' swept the world as it showed the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton through the medium of rap.

Going in on the track 'Guns and Ships', Johnson displayed his verbal and rapping mastery as he went bar for bar with the track at its original tempo.

The challenging track features several triplets and tongue-twisting rhymes along with its unrelenting flow. The accuracy with which Ernie managed to stay on top of the track was impressive to say the least.

Ernie Johnson's performance had the Inside crew in awe as Shaquille O'Neal reacted by saying:

"Sitting next to Eminem's father. Eminem and MGK we're coming after y'all. We got a mixtape coming out."

Johnson went on to show love for the musical and Daveed Diggs, the actor who played the role of Lafayette in 'Hamilton'.

"That's my favorite part in Hamilton. Daveed Diggs doing that, man. I love that. I got addicted to that soundtrack."

With yet another entertaining segment on the Emmy award-winning show, Inside the NBA continues to be an immersive experience for audiences as the 2022 playoff action continues.

Ernie Johnson ties the Inside crew together

Ernie Johnson alongside Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith

Ernie Johnson has been on the panel of Inside the NBA since its inception. As one of the most respected sportscasters in the business, Johnson has a great reputation as a TV personality.

Paired with loose canons such as Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, Johnson is a crucial element of Inside the NBA. Taking up the role of mediator, he is often the composed member of the panel.

Held in high regard by his crewmates, Ernie is the lead man of the Inside crew. Rarely interrupted, Shaq also refers to Johnson as "The Godfather" in some situations.

However, there is only so much one can do when placed alongside hilarious characters such as Smith, Barkley and O'Neal. Johnson often joins in on the hilarity while poking fun at his co-panelists.

With the Inside crew seeing more time on air as the playoff action continues, audiences will look forward to more antics and hilarious moments from the panel.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava