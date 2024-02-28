WATCH: Exact play where Anthony Edwards suffered gruesome ankle injury vs Spurs

Anthony Edwards suffered a sprained left ankle against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Edwards had to exit the game as Minnesota Timberwolves medical personnel took a look at his ankle. The Timberwolves were already ahead big over the Spurs when the injury happened.

In the video below, Edwards was trying to get away from Jeremy Sochan with around two minutes left in the second quarter. He tried to turn to his right when his left ankle twisted as he fell to the ground and grabbed his foot.

Rudy Gobert came to his aide and gingerly massaged Edwards' leg. Two Timberwolves trainers rant to the floor to check on their superstar guard. He was taken out of the game as Minnesota built a 16-point lead in the first half.

The Minnesota Timberwolves medical team worked on Anthony Edwards at halftime and cleared him to return. Edwards came back on a mission and his ankle looked fine. He put the moves on Jeremy Sochan to open the second half for the Timberwolves.

Edwards finished with 34 points, five rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes as the Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-105. Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 17 rebounds, while Naz Reid added 22 points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Timberwolves did a fantastic job making up for Karl-Anthony Towns' absence. Towns missed Tuesday's game due to personal reasons, with Kyle Anderson starting in his place. However, it was Reid who stepped up his scoring as Minnesota improved to 41-17.

On the other hand, Victor Wembanyama had 17 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks. The Spurs managed to trim the lead in the fourth quarter, but their run fell short.

Anthony Edwards thinks he's better than Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Anthony Edwards is not short of confidence in his abilities.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry recently called Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic as the next faces of the NBA. The three young stars are already among the best players in the league, with SGA and Doncic among the favorites to win MVP this season.

However, Edwards believes that he's a better player than the OKC Thunder and Dallas Mavericks superstars. He had the utmost confidence to say it during an interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

"I feel like I'm the better player. 100%," Edwards said.

Not a bad assessment by the "Ant-Man," but Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic have done more than him in the league. SGA is a two-time All-Star and already among the top scorers of the past two seasons, while Doncic has five All-Star appearances already and has been named to the All-NBA First Team four times.

