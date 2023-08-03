Watch: When former president Barack Obama was gifted Shaquille O'Neal's size 23 shoes

Shaquille O'Neal once tried to give former United States president Barack Obama a pair of his shoes when he visited the White House. The Secret Service did not allow O'Neal to meet Obama. However, the NBA legend still managed to find a way to send his gift to the then-POTUS.

When Obama visited Phoenix in February 2009 to address foreclosure issues in the city, O'Neal was finally able to give his gift. Then-Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon and his son Jake presented Obama with Shaq's size 23 signed shoes.

Obama was very happy to receive the gift and can be seen in the video below comparing the huge shoe with his. The Harvard graduate was a huge basketball fan and regularly played even when he was serving as president.

Here's the video:

Shaquille O'Neal recalled the story when he went sneaker shopping with Complex last year.

O'Neal, who was playing for the Phoenix Suns at the time, was in Phoenix when Obama received his shoes but did not get any clearance to meet the president. He even told the story of how Obama called him on his phone to thank him for the gift.

"I didn't want to use my powers because I wanted to hand-deliver him the shoe," O'Neal said. "I met him but I didn't meet him. One time I was in DC, and I tried to flex my powers. Went to the gate, 'Hey, tell Obama Shaq is here.' I showed them my police badge.

"They said, 'Shaq, we love you' but all this. So as I'm walking away. I get a phone call from a strange number. I say, 'Hello?' 'It's the president. I said, 'Mr. Obama, how'd you get my number?' He said, 'Come on, Shaq. I'm the President.'"

Shaquille O'Neal finally got invited to White House in 2016

Shaquille O'Neal and Barack Obama (Photo: Josh Lederman)

Shaquille O'Neal has been in the White House multiple times because NBA champions usually visit the president. O'Neal won four championships and has also met former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

The former MVP was already at the end of his career when Obama became president. O'Neal was finally invited to the White House in 2016 during Obama's last Easter Egg Roll as the POTUS.

O'Neal and Obama met a few more times since the latter's presidency ended. They appeared together on television during the COVID-19 pandemic to encourage people to get vaccinated.

