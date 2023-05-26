Watch: Grant Williams at the receiving end of hilarious victory celebration from Jaylen Brown and Al Horford

Grant Williams was interviewed after the Boston Celtics' win over the Miami Heat in Game 5, with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford making sure to celebrate with him.

Williams was huge for the Celtics despite registering only six points and four rebounds. His impact on both sides of the floor was felt throughout the game.

Following the Celtics' 110-97 win against the Heat to force a Game 6 back in Miami, NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin caught up with Williams. The undersized forward discussed the keys to their win, including Marcus Smart setting the tone, Horford's rebounding and Jayson Tatum's playmaking.

As Williams was being interviewed, several of his teammates gave him a nice pat on the back. However, Horford and Brown took it to the next level by hitting Williams on his keister hard.

Here's Williams' entire postgame interview with Brown and Horford's interruption towards the end:

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Celtics to Game 5 win

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics lived to fight another day after beating the Miami Heat in Game 5. Jayson Tatum wasn't looking for his shot but was trying to make plays for his teammates. Tatum finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists on the night.

Jaylen Brown also had 21 points, while Derrick White and Marcus Smart picked up their scoring due to the injury to reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. White contributed 24 points and three rebounds, while Smart put up 23 points, three rebounds and two assists.

On the other hand, Jimmy Butler was limited to just 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. With the Celtics up big in the third quarter, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra used a few of his bench players to give his starters some much-needed rest.

Duncan Robinson feasted with 18 points, four rebounds and nine assists, while Haywood Highsmith had 15 points and two rebounds. Caleb Martin continued his amazing postseason with 14 points and five rebounds.

Boston Celtics look to force Game 7

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

Many people thought that the Boston Celtics were done for after the Miami Heat went up 3-0 in the series. However, the Celtics got two blowout wins to force a Game 6 back in Miami. It could turn out that Jaylen Brown was right when he said the Heat should not give them even one game.

Boston now has a chance to make history as only the fourth team to go down 3-0 and force a Game 7. The last three teams to do it were the 2003 Portland Trail Blazers, the 1994 Denver Nuggets and the 1951 New York Knicks.

The Celtics are surely looking to force a Game 7 back at home, while the Heat need to avoid being complacent and finish the job. A series win would make the C's the only team to come back from a 3-0 deficit and go on to win the series.

It's anyone's game at this point, with Miami losing Gabe Vincent to injury and the Celtics slowly regaining momentum.

Game 6 takes place on Saturday.

