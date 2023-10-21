Watch: Jalen Green beats the buzzer with quick release as Rockets cut the lead to 1

With the new season just around the corner, Jalen Green looks good to go in their most recent preseason game against the Miami Heat. The third-year guard who came from G-League Ignite is now surrounded by veterans who will make him grow and take the next step in the NBA.

During their game against Miami, Green showed maturity by being patient with his shot by hitting a three-point basket at the buzzer to trim down the lead to just one point at the end of the first quarter. As of writing, the Rockets lead 66-58, with little over nine minutes to go in the third quarter.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is his third preseason game after missing the last two matches against the San Antonio Spurs. The last time Green stepped on the floor with the Rockets, he tallied 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes of playing time.

Entering the new season, Jalen Green is expected to feature in a beefed-up starting lineup that features Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

Jalen Green admires Fred VanVleet's leadership on the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets made huge moves in the off-season by acquiring a new head coach in Ime Udoka and two free agent signings in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

Having veterans to help guide the young core of players that the Rockets have is seen as a blessing by Jalen Green. He hailed the locker room presence of Fred VanVleet, who boasts and NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors.

"He's a really good leader. His story is pretty crazy. He's been in the environment of winning basketball. He's done it before," said Green in an interview with Shams Charania.

"If you're a point guard in that environment, you've got to have leadership so you can be a point guard. I think he fit us best. Him coming in just teaching us, mentoring us, being in that environment, I think leadership was the biggest thing for us."

Expand Tweet

Last season, Jalen Green averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 76 games and 34.2 minutes of playing time. On the other hand, Fred VanVleet was the Raptors' main gun with 19.3 points, 7.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

The Houston Rockets will be opening up the 2023-24 season on October 25 when they host the Orlando Magic at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.