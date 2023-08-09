Watch: Jalen Green and Draya Michele spotted together again after first glimpse creates massive stir

Jalen Green and Draya Michele were recently spotted together just a few days after their first public appearance together.

Here's a look at what the two were up to as the video was uploaded on X (Twitter).

While it is yet to be determined what their status together is, their public pictures and now a video have caused quite a stir from NBA fans. The reactions have been mostly based on the age gap between the two as Jalen Green, a Houston Rockets guard, is 21 years old while Draya Michele is 38 years.

Draya Michele is best known for her time on VH1"s "Basketball Wives LA" from 2011 until 2015. She released her swimming clothing line called "Mint Swim" in 2011 and a second clothing line titled "Fine A** Girls" in 2013.

According to BET's Alexis Reese, Michele used to date former NFL player Orlando Scandrick and have a son together, Jru. However, they called the relationship off despite Scandrick proposing in 2015. Their relationship was seen as an on-and-off one.

Before Jalen Green, Draya Michele was in a relationship with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas

Draya Michele used to date a number of NBA players, and one of those players was Gilbert Arenas.

The two were in a relationship from 2011 until 2012. It was never confirmed what led to the two splitting as their time together only lasted a short while.

However, in 2015, a rumor started to circulate that Arenas had a child with Michele: Kniko. While there has been no evidence to prove this claim, Arenas at one point offered to pay $1 million to each site's favorite charity if they were able to prove the connection.

Interestingly enough, the Instagram post has been removed ever since.

Looking at Michele's dating history, along with her involvement in VH1's "Basketball Wives LA," some fans remain speculative about where will she and Jalen Green end up.

The two have yet to address where they both stand, despite the images and the video of them spotted together.

Looking past Jalen Green's off-court appearances, he looks to remain primed for an excellent third season with the Houston Rockets.

During the 2022-23 season, Green averaged 22.1 points per game (41.7% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range), 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Under new coach Ime Udoka, Jalen Green and the Rockets will be an interesting team to watch in the upcoming season.

