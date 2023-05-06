Watch: James Harden has a 'Ben Simmons' moment as he passes up an wide open floater in Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade involving Ben Simmons last season. The Sixers might have gotten rid of Simmons, but Harden had a " Ben Simmons" moment in Game 3 of their playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

With around seven minutes left in the third quarter and the Celtics up 72-65, Harden called for a pick-and-roll with Joel Embiid setting the screen. Harden was able to free himself up and drive through the lane for an open floater.

However, the former MVP had a brainfart and passed a wide open shot to pass it to Tyrese Maxey in the corner. Jayson Tatum had a hand on the ball as it went out of bounds. Harden was a bit indecisive considering he was shooting 1-for-9 at that point.

James Harden's play in Game 2 and 3 dropped off significantly after his vintage performance in Game 1. Harden has struggled with his shots and it's quite baffling since his job would be much easier with Joel Embiid in the lineup.

Nevertheless, having Harden now will be better than Ben Simmons' last season in Philly. Simmons was too afraid to take a shot because he was afraid to get fouled. At the end of the day, it was a trade the Philadelphia 76ers needed to do.

