Watch: Jay Pharoah nails Shaquille O'Neal & Charles Barkley's impersonations rapping to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track 'Not Like Us'

Stand-up comedian and actor Jay Pharoah showed off his impressions of Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley rapping. Pharoah has made waves before for his impressions of famous personalities. But his new impression of the two NBA legends rapping Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" surprised fans.

There are tons of comedians who have made impressions of O'Neal and Barkley over the years. But Pharoah is one of the best to do it and it's always refreshing to see him make a new impression when he gets a chance. With The Roots jamming up to the beat of Lamar's diss track to Drake, the former cast member of Saturday Night Live had the audiences jamming.

Pharoah took the chance to show off his impressions as he appeared as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." Watch the video below to see his rap as Shaquille O'Neal and Chuck.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Not only did he do impressions of the TNT co-hosts, but he also showed off his range with other personalities. He impersonated former NFL star Shannon Sharpe, his co-host and ESPN staple, Stephen A. Smith, rapper 50 Cent, comic Katt Williams and the host of the show, Fallon.

Also read: WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal’s electrifying basketball skills from his high school days resurface the internet

Shaquille O'Neal talks about the diss track he made about Shannon Sharpe

When the 2024 NBA MVP was awarded to Nikola Jokic, there were some mixed reactions from everyone, including Shaquille O'Neal. For Shaq, he thought it should've gone to OKC Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander instead of Jokic. O'Neal and the TNT crew had a chance to congratulate and interview the Serbian big and the former LA Lakers center took his chance.

While he expressed his respect for the three-time MVP, he shared that SGA deserved it more. This sent a bad message to most people, including Shannon Sharpe. The ESPN analyst talked about how it was a bad move for O'Neal to make those comments about the MVP. He also accused the center of being jealous that he only won one MVP in his career.

O'Neal didn't take the criticism of Sharpe well and responded with a diss track. The former Lakers star rapped about how the former NFL star wasn't even "ranked in the top 10" of his own "profession."

"Your whole demeanor is faker than new rapper beefy/ You're soft before you get fly, you'd rather tweet me," Shaq rapped.

However, O'Neal was recently interviewed about the beef between himself and Sharpe.

"Nothing," Shaq said when asked about what's going on between them. "I love Shannon Sharpe. When you're men, when you're athletes, you have opinions, there's ego involved but he's a great guy." (0:34)

Also read: "BBL Chucky" - Shaquille O'Neal attempts to get "BBL Drizzy" ring for Charles Barkley over "Bring Ya A**" photoshops