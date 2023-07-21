Watch: Jordan Poole becomes the latest to join Anthony Davis in hitting the bags for offseason conditioning

Jordan Poole is now a member of the Washington Wizards after the Golden State Warriors traded him for Chris Paul. It is likely that Poole's beef with Draymond Green was a reason for the Warriors to trade him alongside Poole's expensive contract. Poole was punched by his former teammate this past season and the two never seemed to recover from it.

Jordan Poole was recently spotted boxing in the gym, shortly after Anthony Davis was seen doing the same. This brought Poole and Green's beef back to the limelight after fans began to speculate about a Poole vs Green boxing match. While this is unlikely to happen, here is the video of Poole boxing:

Poole's boxing workout was probably to improve his conditioning rather than due to any malicious intentions against Green.

The Warriors fans have reason to be excited about a Warriors and Wizards matchup in the upcoming season. There will likely be a lot of hype and anticipation prior to their matchup. The dates for their matchup are not known as the NBA schedule for next season has not been released yet.

Last season, Jordan Poole averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is 23 years old and is a promising player who will see a lot of development in his game. However, Poole needs to be able to play well in the playoffs if he is to reach his potential.

Last season, Jordan Poole failed to perform in the playoffs, which is a red flag for any NBA player. He averaged 8.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists against the Lakers, which was a huge downgrade from his regular-season averages.

Despite this playoff performance, Jordan Poole is still a valuable player. It is very likely that the beef against Draymond Green prior to the season got into Poole's head and eventually got the worst of him. This trade might be a blessing in disguise for Jordan Poole as it might revive his mental state.

Anthony Davis hitting the bags this offseason like Jordan Poole

Anthony Davis is easily a top five player in the league when healthy and playing up to his potential. It can even be argued that on certain occasions, Davis has looked like the best player on the floor even when going up against Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Lakers star is constantly sidelined due to injuries that upset his rhythm.

This offseason, Davis has added boxing to his workout routine, which is becoming somewhat of a trend for NBA players. Davis, who appeared in 56 games during the 2022-2023 regular season, could benefit from the physical benefits of boxing. It could help him put on some raw strength and endurance, which could help him become more resistant to injuries.

This is exciting news for the fans who often complain that Anthony Davis has a low motor. Boxing will help him become more aggressive on the court and it is a positive sign in general to see him working on his body. That said, there were also fans who were naturally anxious about Davis picking up an injury as boxing itself could be counter-intuitive.

Ultimately, Anthony Davis and LeBron James have a chance to win another championship in the upcoming year and they will do everything in their power to make this a reality,

