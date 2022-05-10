Watch: Jose 'Grand Theft' Alvarado sneaks up behind Kenny Smith and steals the ball in hilarious manner on 'Inside the NBA'

Jose Alvarado made hoops fans across the globe take notice of him in the 2021-22 NBA season. Playing in his rookie year for the New Orleans Pelicans, Alvarado became quite the sensation with his basketball franchise as he averaged 8.0 ppg in the 2022 Playoffs while shooting 37.5% from long-range. But what endeared Alvarado to New Orleans fans most was his penchant for stealing the ball from opposition players while sneaking up on them from behind.

Even a wily veteran like Chris Paul has been hoodwinked by Alvarado's furtive tactics. Alvarado sneaked up on CP3 during Game 4 of the first-round playoff series between the Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns. He made a steal in the dying minutes of the contest that led to an easy bucket for the Pelicans.

The 24-year-old has consequently earned the nickname 'Grand Theft Alvarado' for his trademark style of stealing the ball when the opponent least expects it. On Monday night, 'Inside the NBA' crew member Kenny Smith was the latest to fall victim to Alvarado's antics.

Smith was making his way to the giant screen behind the Inside the NBA crew, dribbling the basketball in his left hand when Alvarado crept up on him and stripped him of the ball. Alavarado's play delighted the other guests on the show, including Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson.

Jose Alvarado promises to win DPOY

Although the Pelicans were beaten in six games by the Phoenix Suns, Jose Alvarado certainly made an impact in the series. Besides scoring off the bench, the spark that he gave the team with his energy and defense was certainly appreciated by the team and the Pelicans' loyalists.

Moreover, Alvarado does not see his first playoff appearance as a one-off. He wants to get better and has already promised to win Defensive Player of the Year. Alvarado, who went to Georgia Tech and joined the Pelicans on a two-way contract before signing a standard contract with the team in March 2022, made this declaration on Twitter a few days ago.

Jose Alvarado @AlvaradoJose15 One day I’m going win DPOY , Mark my word ! One day I’m going win DPOY , Mark my word !

Jose Alvarado will certainly want to live up to his word. After all, the old adage 'offense wins you games but defense wins you championships' could be something that Alvarado would love to embody with his continued hustle on the defensive end.

Should he end up winning the honor, it would also make him a member of an illustrious club of guards which currently only includes Michael Jordan, Gary Payton and Marcus Smart to have won Defensive Player of the Year honors.

