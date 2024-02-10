WATCH: Kansas freshman Ellie McCarville's remarkable half-court shot nets her $19,000 jackpot on first attempt

Kansas freshman Ellie McCarville blazed her home court on Saturday, draining a half-court shot on "College GameDay" to get the entire arena ballistic with what seemed like an impossible shot.

McCarville had eight balls and 20 seconds to make the half-court shot, with a $19,000 check from State Farm on the line. The Jayhawks shooting guard didn’t need another ball as she drained the first shot she attempted to take the prize home.

The moment could not have been better to cheer the fans in the arena as the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks men's team faced No. 13 Baylor on Saturday, with ESPN’s "College GameDay" crew on hand to cover the matchup. The game between the two teams will be played in the same Allen Fieldhouse arena of the University of Kansas.

ESPN's Rece Davis, who was with the mic, congratulated her and remarked that she had drained all the drama with her first shot. However, the freshman was all focused on the game ahead. Cheering her team, McCarville said:

"Rock Chalk, let’s get this Dub today."

The "College GameDay" is a pre-game show covering teams competing in conference play. It was first broadcast in 2005 and has been consistently programmed on ESPN.

Before 2015, the "College GameDay" used to air on ESPN Saturday Primetime. However, since then, it has telecasted one of the week's top games on the sports network.

Kansas Jayhawks' Ellie McCarville’s basketball career

Ellie McCarville finished her high school at Millard North High School, Omaha. She played point guard and wore No. 10 in high school. She is listed as 5-foot 8-in on the NASCA College Recruiting website and is aged 19.

During high school, McCarville averaged 11.52 points and five rebounds per game. She was recruited by Kansas University in 2023 and is hoping to make her career in basketball.

However, McCarville knows that life beyond basketball exists when her career as a hopper is over—one of the reasons that she is also focused on earning a college degree from Kansas University.

In her personal statement, McCarville said that she wants a degree in engineering to excel in her other passion and pursue a different career once her basketball career ends.

McCarville has been keen on learning and growing every year and knows her game more realistically:

“I feel one of my greatest strengths on the court and one thing that makes me different from other players is that I know my role. I have been the player who is not the best on the team, but works hard for everything.”

Coming clutch isn’t something new for McCarville, as her coaches also trust her to take the game's final shot.

