Watch- Keegan Murray slams home a massive poster dunk in the NBA California Classic

As expected, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray looked like a man amongst boys in Summer League on Monday. Murray’s Kings took on the Golden State Warriors in Day 1 of the California Classic and it didn’t take long for him to get going. In the opening minute of the game, Murray brought the ball up the court and drove straight to the hoop for a one-handed jam through traffic.

Later in the second quarter, the Kings forward also crossed his defender over and knocked him to the floor before drawing a foul.

Brenden Nunes @BrendenNunesNBA



Notice the reaction from Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk in the bottom left. Keegan Murray just made his defender touch earth.Notice the reaction from Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk in the bottom left. https://t.co/7cuemKwQPB

In total, Murray finished with a game-high 29 points on 47.1% shooting as the Kings secured a 100-94 victory.

How did Keegan Murray fare in Summer League last year?

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray

Keegan Murray’s impressive performance in the California Classic on Monday comes after he was named MVP of last year’s Summer League in Las Vegas. This was in addition to Murray being selected to the All-Summer League First Team.

In four games in Las Vegas last season, Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.5 3-pointers per game while shooting 50.0% and 40.0% from three. Per NBA.com, this marked the highest scoring average by a Top 10 pick at Las Vegas Summer League since 2012.

Murray also thrived at last year’s California Classic, averaging 19.7 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 1.3 spg and 2.3 3pg while shooting 51.1% and 43.8% from three.

The No. 4 pick then followed that up with a historic rookie season with the Sacramento Kings. This came as Murray thrived as a floor-spacing forward in the Kings’ No. 1 ranked offense (118.6 offensive rating). Murray made history by setting the record for most 3-pointers made by a rookie in a season (206).

This came as the Kings forward blew Donovan Mitchell’s previous record (187) out of the water. Murray’s strong play then earned him a selection to the All-Rookie First Team.

So, given his impressive track record thus far, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone to see Murray once again standing out in the Summer League.

