Watch: Kenny Smith trolls Charles Barkley over Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'Arah O'Neal McDonald's All-American Team selection

The Inside The NBA crew honored the daughter of Shaquille O'Neal, Me'Arah, for making the McDonald's All-American selection. During the introductions, Kenny Smith showcased his credentials, amusingly teasing Charles Barkley along the way.

Me'Arah has committed to playing for the Florida Gators in college and before she plays in the next level, she got the distinction of being part of the 2024 McDonald's All-American game that is set to happen on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

At six-foot-four, she plays center like her father did, and was given the recognition during the Inside The NBA show.

Doing the honors of introducing Me'Arah on television, Kenny Smith initially took a jab at Shaquille O'Neal, saying that she is the best basketball player in the family.

"Right now, in the building, ladies and gentlemen, the McDonald's American, the best player in the family, the one and only, Me'Arah O'Neal," Smith said.

The two-time NBA champion was not done. Smith was selected for the McDonald's All-American team in 1983, whereas Shaq achieved the same honor in 1989 while also earning the game's Co-MVP award alongside Bobby Hurley. Smith made a point of emphasizing his accolades in front of Charles Barkley, who hadn't attained the same feat.

"And ladies and gentlemen, there are only three of them in the building, there are only three McDonald's All-American... and they are all on this side of the floor," said Smith.

When Inside The NBA co-host Adam Lefkoe reconfirmed with Barkley if he indeed missed the McDonald's All-American selection, the former league MVP had a funny rebuttal.

"I eat at McDonald's a lot," said Barkley.

Shaquille O'Neal honors her Me'Arah with her McDonald's All-American jersey on Inside The NBA

As part of the tribute for making the 2024 McDonald's All-American selection, Shaquille O'Neal had the privilege to unveil her daughter's jersey for the game in April.

Me'Arah O'Neal will be suiting up with the number 24 for her upcoming stint with the Florida Gators instead of the jersey number two that she currently wears in high school at Episcopal.

According to ESPN's HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings, Me'Arah holds the No. 33 spot overall in the 2024 recruiting class.

On February 12, 2024, Me'Arah was reported to have led Episcopal to an 11-point victory over Kinkaid with 28 points to win the Southwest Prepory Conference Class 4A girls' state title. She is expected to make the hop to the WNBA by 2028.