Watch - Knicks star Julius Randle accidentally smashes teammate Jalen Brunson in the face

The New York Knicks were blown out 107-90 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday night. Things went south during the second quarter, which saw the Knicks outscored 34-17 by the Cavaliers. The disastrous quarter also featured some friendly fire from Knicks star Julius Randle on teammate Jalen Brunson. This came as Randle accidentally slapped Brunson in the face while preparing to run up the court.

Watch the play below:

Darius Garland makes history in first half of Game 2 versus New York

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Game 2

Cleveland Cavaliers star point guard Darius Garland made history in the first half of Game 2 as he became only the third Cavs player to score more than 25 points in a playoff half over the last 25 seasons. Garland, who tallied 26 points by halftime, joined former Cavs greats LeBron James and Kyrie Irving with the achievement. This comes after Garland finished with 17 points in 43 minutes in Game 1. Garland’s big half propelled the Cavs to a 59-39 lead at halftime.

Cavaliers get redemption versus Knicks in Game 2

Cleveland Cavaliers star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 101-97 Game 1 loss to New York, the Cavs made it clear that they weren’t going to panic. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was confident after the game that the team would get it right back:

“First off, this isn’t the end of the world. We got to go get one right back,” Mitchell said.

“There’s no room to sit here and feel sorry or feel upset and get down. It’s one game. We will respond.”

The Cavs’ composure paid off as they secured a 107-90 blowout victory in Game 2. The Cavs were led by Darius Garland with 32 points and seven assists on 47.1% shooting. Meanwhile, Mitchell added 17 points and 13 assists on 54.5% shooting.

The series now heads to New York tied 1-1. It has been a physical and defensive battle so far and it looks like it could go back and forth all series long.

Game 3 is set to take place on Friday.

