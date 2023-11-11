Watch: LeBron James and Kevin Durant arrive in style ahead of historic In-Season tournament clash 

LeBron James and Kevin Durant arrive in style as the LA Lakers (3-5) and Phoenix Suns (4-4) are matched up for their first In-Season Tournament game. This will be the first in-season game for both teams and fans are excited to see how it will play out for the division rivals.

This will be the second game of the season between Phoenix and Los Angeles, as they had a game back on October 26. Both teams feature two of the best players in the league right now. The Suns will host the Lakers this time after they lost in their first meeting this season.

Watch LeBron and KD make a styled entrance as they prepare for their game.

James and the Lakers lost their last three games as Anthony Davis had a minor injury scare. AD wasn't available in their game against the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles wasn't able to hold off the young Texas team. Now, he's been upgraded to probable and might suit up to play tonight.

Durant and the Suns are coming off a back-to-back win on the road. Bradley Beal made his season debut in their previous game against the Chicago Bulls. The Suns listed Beal as probable for his second game of the season, while Devin Booker remains out with a calf injury.

LeBron James looking to get back to the winning column

The Lakers aren't having the best start this season as they've racked up more losses than wins. So far, the roster hasn't had any winning momentum. The stars have done their part, and it's still not enough. Davis hasn't taken a leap offensively, which is what the team needs right now.

AD has averaged 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks this season. His production isn't that terrible, but many are counting on him to take charge, especially on the offensive end. Defensively, he's been great and has anchored the team's defense excellently.

The team can't rely heavily on LeBron James anymore as he's about to turn 39. Although he hasn't slowed down, it's still something that could be concerning for the team. LeBron is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

Role players will have to step up for the Lakers to get back to the winning side. The pressure is on D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves, who have both struggled early in the season.

