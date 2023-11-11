Top 5 current NBA players with most turnovers ever feat. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook & more

No NBA player wants to be on the list for the most turnovers. However, as undesirable as a turnover is, it is a part of the game. A turnover can cause the team to lose the game and make a player a villain to fans.

Some NBA greats are on the list for having the most turnovers. Most of the players are ball-dominant playmakers. However, pure scorers like Kevin Durant have also made it to the list, owing to the amount of games he has played. LeBron James, the highest scorer in the NBA also leads the list with the most turnovers in NBA history.

With pliers like Russell Westbrook and James Harden on the list, here are the top five active NBA players with the most turnovers ever.

Top 5 current NBA players with most turnovers ever

#5 Chris Paul - 2,895 Turnovers

There is a reason that Chris Paul is nicknamed “Point God.” Despite being a point guard throughout his career, the Golden State Warriors star has averaged only 2.4 turnovers per game. He has unparalleled control of the basketball, makes a great read, and he gets efficient when it comes to crunch time.

Paul has never averaged more than three turnovers a game, which was in his fourth season in the league. During the 2022-23 season with the Phoenix Suns, Paul only averaged 1.9 turnovers per game. He is a five-time assists leader and a six-time steals leader in the NBA.

His turnovers are going to decrease with the Warriors since his time has been reduced on the floor. Additionally, he is also playing alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, meaning he doesn't have to take much responsibility on the floor, in terms of ball handling.

#4 Kevin Durant - 3,154 Turnovers

It’s a little surprising to find Kevin Durant on the turnover list. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be efficient on the floor. Wherever Durant has played, except for the Phoenix Suns, he has had a certified point guard on his team. He played with Russell Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors and Kyrie Irving during his stint with the Brooklyn Nets.

Before he joined the Suns, Durant had never averaged above 3.8 turnovers in a season, which was during his fourth season with the OKC. He is having a career high 4.1 turnovers per game with the Suns in the 2023-24 season. In his career, he has averaged 3.2 turnovers per game.

Durant is 26th on the all-time turnover list, and there is no reason to believe that he would crack the top 10 in the list. With age, he has become highly efficient and operates as a pure scorer for the team.

#3 James Harden - 3,741 Turnovers

James Harden is a certified ball-dominant player, and since joining the Houston Rockets, he has never played off-ball. Harden is an elite passer and a certified scorer, but he is also too sloppy with the ball. Harden has committed too many turnovers after his three-season tenure with the OKC because he has since been too ball-dominant.

On average, Harden commits 3.7 turnovers in a game, including during his time with OKC, when Westbrook played point guard. Twice in his 15-year career, the 2018 MVP has averaged over five turnovers in a season. He has 11 seasons in which he has averaged, at least, four turnovers.

When the three-time scoring champion joined the Los Angeles Clippers, he primarily played as a scorer, while Russell Westbrook was the point guard. However, so far, it seems like that is a far-fetched idea. With this pace, the Beard is sure to hit the top three spot on the list.

#2 Russell Westbrook - 4,467 Turnovers

Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest point guards the league has ever seen. Sadly, he is also a bit careless when it comes to turning the ball over. Westbrook is infamous for turning the ball over, especially in late crunch time. His being second on the list shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Westbrook has seven consecutive seasons averaging, at least, four turnovers per game. During his 2016-17 season, he averaged 5.4 turnovers per game, and he has averaged 4.8 turnovers twice in his career. The 2017 league MVP is in the second position on the list with 4,467 turnovers while averaging 4.1 turnovers per game.

To Russell’s credit, he is an excellent playmaker and exponentially increases his teammate’s production. He is highly athletic and has the ability to push the pace of the team better than any guard in the league. He is a lousy shooter, but he is a master at driving to the basket.

#1 LeBron James - 4,999 Turnovers

LeBron James leads the chart with the most turnovers by an active NBA player, but that is not it. He also leads the all-time chart with 4,999 career turnovers. The four-time NBA champion is not a ball-dominant player. However, after playing 1,429 games and being one of the greatest playmakers in NBA history, it is not surprising that he leads the chart.

In terms of ball handling, during the 2018 NBA season, LeBron averaged 4.2 turnovers in the season. In the previous 2017 season, he averaged 4.1 turnovers per game. In his defense, he didn’t have a certified playmaker on his team. In his career, King averages 3.5 turnovers per game.

It goes without saying that LeBron leading the turnover record would increases with every game he plays. If his longevity has contributed to his legacy positively, there is no denying that it would also add to his unwanted records, and turnovers are one of them.