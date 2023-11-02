Watch: Luka Doncic hits Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase's trademark ‘Griddy’ after swishing logo shot in practice

As the Dallas Mavericks prepared to battle the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Luka Doncic was already creating highlights by hitting a half-court shot during warmups. In sinking the long bomb, the Slovenian basketball star celebrated with the trademark "Griddy" dance that Jefferson and Chase have done on the football field since starring at LSU.

Doncic is a known chaser and maker of trick shots, both during live games as well as in practice. The other day, the Real Madrid product swished a header from mid-range distance before a Mavericks game.

Doncic has been drawing inspiration from a number of other sports, while also showing support to Dallas sports teams. Just a few days ago, Doncic was seen rooting for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the 2023 World Series.

The Cincinnati Bengals and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. They won their matchup with the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers 31-17 on Sunday to own a 4-3 record after Week 8.

Meanwhile, WR Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (4-4) are on a roll after a bad start as they are on a three-game winning streak since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. They beat the Green Bay Packers 24-10 last weekend and battle the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

However, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year is out of action for a couple of weeks more, having suffered an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in their week 5 loss. He will return with QB Joshua Dobbs starting in place of Kirk Cousins, who encountered a season-ending Achilles tear on Sunday.

The 2023-24 NBA season so far for Luka Doncic

Entering their next matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the Dallas Mavericks own an unblemished 3-0 record. In their first three games, Luka Doncic is providing monster numbers and almost averaging a triple-double of 39.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists.

Against the Brooklyn Nets, Luka Doncic set the bar high for his season high in points with 49 along with 10 rebounds and seven assists. In the other two games that he played, against the San Antonio Spurs on opening night and the Memphis Grizzlies in their most recent game, the four-time NBA All-Star provided triple-double performances.

After their matchup with the Chicago Bulls, the Dallas Mavericks will be heavily tested when they battle the defending champions Denver Nuggets on Friday. Their next opponents after that game will be the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers.