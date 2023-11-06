WATCH: Luka Doncic ruthlessly mocks refs after issuing technical vs Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets matchup was indeed closer than what people think and that fact irks Luka Doncic. The young team from North Carolina gave the Mavs a good run for their money and at a few times in the game, it got a bit chippy.

At the 8:13 mark of the fourth quarter, the Mavs were leading by four and a driving LaMelo Ball went to the hoop for the layup. The shot counted and called a foul on Luka Doncic.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Once the whistle was blown and the referees pointed to Doncic, it did not sink well with the Slovenian athlete. In retaliation and displeasure with the call, the four-time NBA All-Star mocked the referees.

Expand Tweet

This action by Doncic did not sit well with the referees and gave him a technical foul. LaMelo Ball sank the technical free throw and the extra from the drive to tie the game at 96-all.

However, Luka Doncic had the last laugh with the Mavericks taking the victory over the struggling Hornets to now own a 5-1 record. On the other hand, Charlotte's record fell to a 2-4 record.

Luka Doncic learned to take care of the ball better from the loss to the Denver Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Nikola Jokic and defending champions Denver Nuggets with the final score settling at 114-125. The typical numbers have been there for Luka Doncic but had a whopping nine turnovers in the game.

Acknowledging his lapses, Doncic saw the glass half empty and will look to make better decisions as the team's main ball handler.

"Yeah, it was terrible. I was just sloppy with the ball, I think, just trying to make the passes," Doncic said after the loss to the Nuggets. "For a lot of them, it wasn't a good decision. I just have to look into it and watch the film; I have to get way better at turnovers. I think I started the season very low in turnovers and have been kind of sloppy with the ball the last couple of games. I have got to get better."

Through this, they bounced back hard against the Charlotte Hornets with Luka Doncic shy from a triple-double of 23 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists but committed only four turnovers.

The Dallas Mavericks will return to their home court for two games against the Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers with a prime chance to build another winning streak.